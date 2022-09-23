First-time buyers could save over £6,000 thanks to stamp duty cut 

Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng has announced a permanent cut to stamp duty, doubling the threshold at which the tax is paid to £250,000 – meaning that buyers will no longer pay stamp duty on the first £250,000 of a property – and increasing the threshold for first-time buyers to pay any stamp duty at all from £300,000 to £425,000.

In his mini-budget, announced to the Commons this morning, Mr Kwarteng called home ownership the "most common route for people to own an asset" and said that the new measures – which are permanent – will "support growth, increase confidence and help families aspiring to own their own home."

He added: “We’re going to increase the value of the property on which first-time buyers can claim relief, from £500,000 to £625,000.

“The steps we’ve taken today mean 200,000 more people will be taken out of paying stamp duty altogether. This is a permanent cut to stamp duty, effective from today.”

Estate agents in Norfolk have so far welcomed the changes, with Jan Hÿtch, residential partner at Arnolds Keys and chair of the Norwich & District Association of Estate Agents (NDAEA), calling it “an overdue recognition of higher prices faced by buyers trying to get on the property ladder.”

“With rising interest rates, buyers are facing squeezed budgets, and reducing the amount of stamp duty which has to be paid at the point of purchase – or for some buyers removing that payment altogether – will make home ownership a more realistic prospect for many people,” she said.

“We would have liked to have seen a similar concession for down-sizers and ‘last-time buyers’, removing the blockages in the market which do have a ‘trickle down’ effect on properties available for first-time buyers and ‘second-steppers’.

“Nevertheless, this is a welcome move which will make the aspiration of home ownership more affordable for many people.”

Jan Hÿtch is residential partner at Arnolds Keys - Credit: Arnolds Keys

Jamie Minors, managing director of Minors & Brady, said it gives a strong incentive for people looking to move home amid rising interest rates.

“This not only affects first-time buyers or those buying under £250,000, but it will push a further domino effect on the market and result in savings of around £2,500 for all buyers at £250,000 and over too. If you have exchanged and not yet completed, you will also benefit from this.”

A first-time buyer purchasing a £425,000 property today is saving £6,250 compared to a first-time buyer purchasing the same property yesterday, and Mr Minors said that first-time buyers purchasing a home at the new threshold of £425,000 are saving over £11,000 compared to non-first-time buyers.

Jamie Minors, managing director of Minors & Brady - Credit: Minors & Brady

Lewis Osborn, branch manager at William H Brown, said the stamp duty cut is a “big relief”, as home ownership and a lack of stock have been “two of the biggest challenges in the housing market of late.” He added: “Directly benefitting first-time buyers and their route into home ownership, plus those looking to move, these changes will help stimulate the local market by unlocking stock and meeting the high demand for homes.”

Today’s stamp duty cut comes less than a year after the last stamp duty discount ended.

In July 2020, former chancellor Rishi Sunak announced a complete stamp duty freeze on property purchases up to £500,000. The duty ‘holiday’, as it was called, was later tapered to £250,000, before reverting to its normal level of £125,000 in October last year, creating a frenzy for the market.

New changes to stamp duty have been announced - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

But Ray Smith, senior partner at Watsons, doesn't believe that the changes announced today will have such an effect. “This is a valued announcement as the cut is directed towards the lower end of the market in supporting first-time buyers to get on the property ladder," he said.

"As a permanent change, it also means that this should not distort the market as we saw previously during the pandemic, but instead will improve affordability amidst a cost-of-living crisis in building consumer confidence.”

Managing director of Sowerbys, Lloyd Sandy, agreed that the announcement is overall very positive.

“Today's announcement is a huge encouragement, particularly for first-time buyers to secure their own home,” he said. “We anticipate this will bolster the number of sales at the start of a chain going through, in turn creating movement throughout the chain and at the higher end of the market.

"For anyone thinking of buying, this will hopefully give them the confidence that the government recognises their best interests and is acting for them quickly.”

The chancellor also pledged to simplify planning in a further bid for growth, which would release land and accelerate development.

The government is said to be in discussion with 38 local authorities – including Norfolk County Council – as part of its growth plan, where it hopes to create new low tax ‘investment zones’.

It's hoped that changes to stamp duty will restore buyers' confidence - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Areas hosting these will benefit from “accelerated development”, according to the government fact sheet, which will create designated sites to release more land for housing and commercial development, and the need for planning applications will be minimised.

In response, Peter Hurrell, land and new homes manager at Sowerbys, said: “This is an exciting time for the investment of new homes, particularly with the county mentioned by the chancellor as a key area across the country for continued further growth.

“We are looking forward to further information on how the government intends to streamline the application process, and in turn increase housing supply.”

