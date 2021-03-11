Budget causes 'significant spike' in activity for Norfolk property market

Published: 2:27 PM March 11, 2021

Chancellor Rishi Sunak's Budget announcement was welcome news for the property market last week, as he extended the Stamp Duty holiday until the end of June - with a £250,000 nil rate band between then and the end of September - and introduced a new 95% loan-to-value mortgage scheme.

And Jan Hÿtch, partner at Arnolds Keys and chairwoman of the Norwich & District Association of Estate Agents, says it took less than an hour for activity to pick up on local property portals.

"Within an hour of the Chancellor sitting down we saw significant spikes of activity on the main property portals," she says. "The ‘double whammy’ of extending the stamp duty holiday and introducing mortgages of up to 95 per cent loan-to-value has encouraged first-time buyers, who may have been thinking they hadn’t saved a big enough deposit to take advantage of the stamp duty concession, to plunge in and make the move."

Mrs Hÿtch said that, without the extension, there was a real danger that sales currently going through might have missed the March 31 deadline - particularly if Covid-19 cases meant that a buyer, seller or even a removal van driver had to suddenly self-isolate.

"Extending the deadline for another three months will take us into the period when most restrictions will have been eased, and by which time the level of infections will be much lower – at least that’s what we all hope."

The new 95 per cent mortgages are also welcome news, says Mrs Hÿtch, as it helps first-time buyers - a crucial part of the wider property market - to get their foot on to the ladder.

"If we can inject movement into the bottom of the market," she says, "it will get things moving further up the chain. Currently we are over-reliant on downsizers at this end of the market, so we welcome this move to encourage first-time buyers to take the plunge."

But Mrs Hÿtch says it is still time to be wary: "One piece of sound guidance to anyone looking to buy with a mortgage is to take advice from an independent mortgage advisor, and be very suspicious of anyone who suggests that your chances of buying are compromised if you don’t agree to use the in-house mortgage advisor of the selling agent."

The property market is expected to enjoy a buoyant spring and summer due to the new housing measures announced and growing optimism around the Covid-19 roadmap.

"The combination of the new 95% mortgages and the stamp duty holiday extension may well mean that first-time buyers who previously thought they didn’t have enough savings to enter the market may be encouraged to do so," says Mrs Hÿtch, "and that will have a knock-on effect throughout the market, right up the chain."