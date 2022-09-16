Revealed: The most in demand postcodes in Norfolk

New data has revealed where the most popular postcodes are in Norfolk for potential home buyers - Credit: Archant

New data has revealed the most popular postcodes in Norfolk.

Purplebricks has calculated the list from the number of viewings it had seen in each postcode on its website between May and August this year.

Postcodes in the highest demand include the Silver Triangle in Norwich (NR3), Cromer (NR27), Golden Triangle in Norwich (NR2), the Lenwade and Hethersett area (NR9) and Burnham Market and Brancaster (PE31).

This shows a change from figures earlier in the year, from a period between January and March, which featured NR6, NR18, NR8 and NR13.

Cromer Pier - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

NR27 - Cromer

The popular seaside resort on the north Norfolk coast has seen a resurgence in recent years and regained its "Victorian charm", according to Jeff Cox, managing director at Henleys.

He said: "Over the last 10 years Cromer has had a huge amount of regeneration.

"There has been lots of investment from developers and the local council, which has helped spruce up the town.

"There have been more upmarket shops, delis and restaurants that have opened in recent years which is attracting people to the town.

"This has helped Cromer find its old Victorian charm once again."

Burnham Market - Credit: Sonya Duncan

PE31 - Burnham Market/Brancaster/Snettisham

Burnham Market was named one of the poshest places to live in the UK this year and it seems the area's reputation is attracting interest from would-be home buyers.

Henry Cockerton, head of residential at Brown & Co in Holt, said: "The Burnham and Brancaster area remains one of the most popular in north Norfolk.

"Proximity to the coast, sailing, golf at Brancaster and a collection of excellent shops and restaurants keeps demand high and prices even higher.

"In prime locations, it is not uncommon to achieve prices in line with central London and it is almost certainly one of the most expensive places in the county in which to buy property."

Cathedral view in NR3 - Credit: Brittany Woodman

NR3 - Silver Triangle in Norwich

This area has become one of the trendiest spots in the city and is regarded as Norwich's answer to Shoreditch.

David Hinton, residential sales manager at Brown & Co in Norwich, said: "The NR3 area has become incredibly popular over the past three years due to being considered good value against the Golden Triangle of Norwich.

"Young professionals have been at the forefront of house sales in this area due to the excellent range of public houses, trendy cafes and restaurants.

"There is a wonderful feel about the area and it's a great place to bring up a family with a good range of schooling and nurseries. Prices have gone up considerably due to the popularity."

Hingham in Norfolk - Credit: Archant

NR9 - Hethersett/Lenwade/Hingham

Close to the city but in an area with lots of Norfolk countryside, NR9 has become a popular postcode for people looking for more space and village living.

Jack Evans, senior valuer at Russen and Hill, said: "Throughout the NR9 area there is doorstep access to major roads in the county, such as the A47 and the A11.

"It is also near to employment hubs at places like Longwater, the Norfolk Showground and is close to Norwich.

"It is a popular area with lots of countryside around and is made up predominantly of picturesque villages."

Norwich Lanes - Credit: Denise Bradley

NR2 - Golden Triangle in Norwich

NR2 covers an area including parts of the Norwich Lanes in the city centre and also the more residential Golden Triangle.

Rosie Turley, relationship manager at Minors & Brady, said: "NR2 is one of the most sought after, if not the most sought after, locations in Norwich.

"Prices are more expensive than other areas but there are many draws of the Golden Triangle.

"Schooling is really good so people are looking to live in this catchment area.

"There are also lots of really nice pubs, restaurants and independent shops which all help give it a unique character of its own."