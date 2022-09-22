Norfolk named one of the best places to live in the UK

Norfolk has been named one of the best places to live in the UK according to property review company HomeViews - Credit: Archant

With its wide skies and rich heritage, it is no surprise that Norfolk has been named one of the best places to live in the UK.

The county ranked ninth in the list which was compiled by property company HomeViews.

It scored a rating of 4.58 based on reviews from thousands of people living in new developments across the UK.

New residents praised the mix of countryside living alongside easy access to thriving towns and the city of Norwich.

One reviewer Mary, who had recently moved to Norfolk, said: "It’s great being so close to Norwich yet also being close to the countryside and green spaces.

Another reviewer, Olly, added: "The location is great, I work across Norfolk so being able to drive straight onto the NDR and reach the A47 with ease is ideal."

Edinburgh was named the overall best place to live in the UK, followed by Worcestershire and Aberdeen.

Earlier this year, Norwich was named the best place to live in the UK by the Sunday Times.