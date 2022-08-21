Family home with detached annex and hair salon on market for £500,000

The home in Little Fransham is on the market with a guide price of £500,000 - Credit: Minors & Brady

A "characterful" family home with a detached hair studio is on the market with a guide price of £500,000.

It is located in the "sough-after" village of Little Fransham and offers three double bedrooms, three reception rooms and an "expansive" kitchen and diner.

The home, in Main Road, has a "traditional style with a modern twist", with open fireplaces, ceiling beams and wooden flooring.

It has three reception rooms and an "expansive" kitchen and diner

But its most unique feature is the detached annex and hair studio, offering the opportunity for commercial uses or property investment.

It is located next to the garage unit and has wooden effect flooring, power and lighting, loft access via the hatch and a window to the front.

There is also space for an additional bedroom, office or music room.

The family home has a detached annex and hair salon

To the side of the property, there is a well-kept side garden with low-level wooden fencing, trees and brick walls creating a high degree of privacy throughout.

To the rear of the house is the second enclosed garden offering a courtyard style, laid to gravel with footpaths to decking spaces.

There is also a hot tub, a wooden summer house and a storage shed.

PROPERTY FACTS

Main Road, Little Fransham

Guide price: £500,000

Minors & Brady, https://www.minorsandbrady.co.uk/