Family home with detached annex and hair salon on market for £500,000
- Credit: Minors & Brady
A "characterful" family home with a detached hair studio is on the market with a guide price of £500,000.
It is located in the "sough-after" village of Little Fransham and offers three double bedrooms, three reception rooms and an "expansive" kitchen and diner.
The home, in Main Road, has a "traditional style with a modern twist", with open fireplaces, ceiling beams and wooden flooring.
But its most unique feature is the detached annex and hair studio, offering the opportunity for commercial uses or property investment.
It is located next to the garage unit and has wooden effect flooring, power and lighting, loft access via the hatch and a window to the front.
There is also space for an additional bedroom, office or music room.
To the side of the property, there is a well-kept side garden with low-level wooden fencing, trees and brick walls creating a high degree of privacy throughout.
Most Read
- 1 Sixty-year-old woman missing from north Norfolk found
- 2 Rains replenish dried-up pond in picturesque village
- 3 One hundred new homes could be built on edge of town
- 4 Huge food and drink festival with free entry returning to north Norfolk
- 5 'Travesty' of food left to rot during cost of living crisis
- 6 7 pubs to visit with stunning views of Norfolk
- 7 'Do not eat' - Lidl recalls product over bacteria fears
- 8 Town centre road which leads to train station to close for three months
- 9 Plans for huge battery in Norfolk hamlet recommended for approval
- 10 Former Norwich City striker dons lycra to give modern slavery the red card
To the rear of the house is the second enclosed garden offering a courtyard style, laid to gravel with footpaths to decking spaces.
There is also a hot tub, a wooden summer house and a storage shed.
PROPERTY FACTS
Main Road, Little Fransham
Guide price: £500,000
Minors & Brady, https://www.minorsandbrady.co.uk/