What do Norfolk letting agents make of the new rent reform proposals?

The government recently published a new white paper outlining changes to the private rented sector (PRS).



Under the proposals, tenants will have stronger powers to challenge poor practice and unjustified rent increases, and could be saved the expense of having to move as often from one rented home to another.



It will also be made illegal for landlords or agents to place blanket bans on renting to families with children, or those in receipt of benefits, and there will be more rights for pet owners.



Announcing the proposals, Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, Michael Gove, said: “Everyone has a right to a decent home. No one should be condemned to live in properties that are inadequately heated, unsafe or unhealthy. Yet more than 2.8 million of our fellow citizens are paying to live in homes that are not fit for the 21st century. Tackling this is critical to our mission to level up the country.”



The changes, which are due to be implemented under the Renters Reform Bill, will replace Section 21 ‘no fault’ eviction notices with what Mr Gove describes as a “modern tenancy system that gives renters peace of mind”, as well as a new ombudsman that will aim to settle disputes between tenants and landlords out of court.

Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, Michael Gove - Credit: PA - Credit: PA

“Of course, we also want to support the vast majority of responsible landlords who provide quality homes to their tenants,” said Mr Gove. “That is one of the reasons why this white paper sets out our commitment to strengthen the grounds for possession where there is good reason for the landlord to take the property back.



“Together, these reforms will help to ease the financial burden on renters, reducing moving costs and emergency repair bills. It will reset the tenant-landlord relationship by making sure that complaints are acted upon and resolved quickly.”



Brown & Co’s lettings development manager, Tiffanie Kerr has welcomed the proposals, and hopes that the changes might ease some of the issues currently present around supply and demand. “Tenants have expressed the relief of the potential ban of section 21s, meaning more security without fear of being evicted and being able to settle in a property for a longer term,” she says.



“With the new proposal of rental reform and the changes coming to the sector, it is apparent that demand for quality rental homes is high whilst stock levels are not keeping up with the influx of applications. Landlords understand the demand for property is high, which in turn is meaning rents are continuing to creep up – rents have increased at least 8pc over the last year.



“Unfortunately, there are far fewer properties coming on to the market at the moment, as many landlords have sold as house sale values soared, landlords’ tax breaks have been cut, along with the proposal and anticipation of the legislation that will impact on a landlord’s ability to gain possession.”

Phil Cooper, lettings partner at Arnolds Keys, and Tiffanie Kerr, lettings development manager at Brown&Co - Credit: Arnolds Keys/Brown&Co

But Phil Cooper, lettings partner at Arnolds Keys, said the proposals are nothing new. “Much of what is being proposed is simply a strengthening of measures which already exist,” he says. “Those landlords who will be most affected, and for whom the regulations are largely targeted, will likely be those on the margins, the small minority who don’t treat their tenants in a decent and reasonable way.”



Mr Cooper said it’s likely that ‘accidental’ rather than professional landlords, who are in the market for the long-term, will be the most affected – but he doesn’t think the measures will help to tackle the biggest problem: supply.



“The biggest problem with supply is the overall number of homes being built, whether for the residential sales market, the residential lettings market, or the social housing sector. While there are more people seeking homes than there are homes available, there will always be an imbalance between supply and demand,” he says.

Mr Cooper, from Arnolds Keys, says he wants more detail than is in the existing white paper about replacing Assured Shorthold Tenancies with a new periodic model - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Mr Cooper also says he would like to see much more detail around Section 21, including what happens if a landlord wants to sell their property, but he says more relevant is the abolition of Assured Shorthold Tenancies (AST) in favour of those which are periodic.



“This will mean that the landlord can move to end the tenancy at any point (although probably not during the first six months) subject to the required and justifiable reasons. This could potentially lead to less security for tenants, not more – almost all new tenancies nowadays are ASTs and typically for a minimum period of 12 months.



“Likewise, there are suggestions that a tenant will be able to give two months’ notice rather than the current one and, subject to verification, such notice could be given to the landlord a matter of days after commencement of the tenancy. This does not represent a fair and balanced situation.”



Mr Cooper doesn’t believe that a removal of blanket bans will make much difference to prospective tenants either – or that the new rules will properly satisfy the “difficult” issue of pets. “Whilst these measures might open up viewings for a number of people who can’t access them now, as long as there are multiple applicants for each advertised property, the landlord will still be able to make a choice about which prospective tenant is successful.”

The government says outlawing 'blanket bans' on tenants with children and making it easier for tenants to request a pet will make it easier for people looking for accommodation - but Phil Cooper isn't convinced these measures will make much difference - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Another topic the government hopes to tackle in its proposals is tenants’ safety. It says category one hazards – which are those that present the highest risk of serious harm or death – exist in 12pc of rental properties and pose immediate risk to renters. Mr Cooper says regulations already exist to ensure that rental properties are safe, but the government’s plan to introduce a basic premise of ‘decent homes’ will be welcomed by most responsible landlords and agents.



In presenting the proposals, Mr Gove said the government is “firmly committed to helping Generation Rent become Generation Buy”, including reducing the “financial insecurities that prevent renters progressing on the path to home ownership.” Mr Cooper, however, says it is “difficult to see how the measures outlined will help people move from renting to owning their own home.



“Ultimately, if the aim is to help more people become home-owners, then that will require more new homes to be built to redress the balance between supply and demand in the residential sales sector, and the extension of initiatives such as Help To Buy, which have been central in helping those in rented accommodation buy their own home without the need to save a huge deposit.”

Would you like to stay up to date with the latest property news in your area? Sign up to our Eastern Daily Press newsletter for our pick of the best local property stories.