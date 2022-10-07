Three Norfolk homes feature on BBC property show
- Credit: PA
Three Norfolk and Waveney properties have appeared on BBC's Homes Under the Hammer.
Homes in Yarmouth, Lowestoft and Norwich were among the properties featured in three episodes.
Presenter Jacqui Joseph was in Yarmouth to see an end-terrace with holiday-let potential.
It was at auction with a guide price of £60k, having already gone through part refurbishment.
The property had two reception rooms and a kitchen with a courtyard garden to the back.
Upstairs, there was a shared bathroom and two bedrooms, and a room that could be used as a study, nursery or dressing room. and shared bathroom.
It was bought by Jamal, a property surveyor who started his own business, with friend and builder Nick.
They had a budget of £20k and were aiming to turn it around in ten weeks.
Back five months later, host Jacqui found a total renovation.
Despite some problems like damp and rendering, the project came in under budget.
Auction House estimated that the property could now sell for £120k, rent for £675pcm, and be a holiday let for £175 per night
Presenter Tommy Walsh was then in Lowestoft to visit a three-bed end-terrace that was five minutes from the seafront.
It was up for auction with a guide price of £140k.
The property had a large sitting room, a study and a large kitchen. Upstairs were three bedrooms and a bathroom.
There were a few problems including rotten decking in the garden and a damp problem due to blocked gutters.
It was bought by Charmaine, who has been on the show before in Gorleston with her son Owen.
She was considering it for a holiday let, with a ten-week timeline and a £10k budget.
They gave it some new flooring and a lick of paint, as well as doing some general repairs.
Howards Estate Agent estimated the property could sell for £210k or make £150 per night as a holiday let.
Tommy Walsh also revisited a former office in Norwich that he went to see in a previous episode.
The property was up for auction with a guide price of £150k.
It was bought by Peter who owns an insurance business and develops properties in his free time. He decided to turn it into two flats.
The last time he visited, the upstairs one-bed flat was done but downstairs was still incomplete.
This time downstairs was done, totally renovated into a new two-bed flat.
Peter finished two months behind schedule, having spent a combined £50k on the flats.
Auction House East Anglia estimated the property could sell for £165k for the downstairs flat and £135k for upstairs.
It also estimated the downstairs flat could be rented out at £800pcm and upstairs for £600pcm.
Homes Under the Hammer is a daytime BBC show that visits properties across the country which are available for purchase by auction.
It then follows the journey of buyers as they renovate their properties.