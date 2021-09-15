Norfolk holiday lets named among quirkiest places to stay in the UK

Published: 5:34 PM September 15, 2021

Tin Can Camping, in Mundham, and Aylsham Windmill have been named as some of the "quirkiest" places to stay in the UK. - Credit: Dan Greenway/Janet Bower

A converted windmill and a retro trailer site in Norfolk have been named among the quirkiest places to stay in the UK.

As travel restrictions forced holidaymakers to swap flights abroad for staycations, many holiday rentals were snapped up this summer.

But for those looking for something a bit different to your usual holiday cottage or Airbnb, two Norfolk businesses have been included on a list of the quirkiest places to stay in the country.

South Western Railway analysed Google ratings and reviews for more than 2,600 listings on HostUnusual.com and asked a panel of experts to give each one a uniqueness score.

Tin Can Camping, in Mundham near Loddon, came in at number five offering “retro camping in Norfolk’s coolest trailers”.

Owners Dan and Emma Greenway were inspired to launch the staycation business after their own travels around Europe.

This led them to invest in their first vintage American airstream trailer which they restored themselves.

The couple now own five trailers which are located in an area of woodland at the back of their home, which includes showers, toilets and communal area.

The site also offers access to The Broads and is 10 miles south of Norwich.

Mr Greenway said: “We have been fully booked for the last two summers. Prior to that we were very busy throughout the high season but we don’t hike our prices up and there are no additional charges.

“With the caravans being so unique, we attract people to the area who otherwise would not have visited. We get people coming from all over the country and from abroad - just to stay in those airstreams."

Ranked at number eight was the Aylsham Windmill which has been running as a staycation site since 1999.

It is owned by Janet and Tim Bower who renovated the previously derelict building into a traditional holiday home which includes four floors and three bedrooms.

Mrs Bower said: “It has been brilliant and we are booked up pretty much all of the time. We already have three weeks booked up for summer 2022.

“It’s an unusual home from home.

“We mostly host people who want to explore the area because we are very well place if you want to have a pot around the county.”

