Kirstie Allsopp's comments were 'patronising', say Norfolk estate agents

Location, Location, Location presenter Kirstie Allsopp made the headlines this week after telling The Sunday Times that she felt “enraged” when young people say they can’t afford to buy a home.



The presenter suggested that people wanting to save for a deposit would be better off cancelling subscriptions for streaming services, gym memberships and holidays – and even re-thinking whether they should go to university.

Jan Hÿtch, residential partner at Arnolds Keys and chair of the Norwich & District Association of Estate Agents - Credit: Arnolds Keys

In response, Jan Hÿtch, residential partner at Arnolds Keys and chair of the Norwich & District Association of Estate Agents, said Allsopp’s comments were “somewhat patronising” to the younger generation, “bearing in mind the real cost of a starter-home is now twice the burden on the pocket of the first-time buyer compared to when Kirstie boasts she took her first step on the home-owning ladder” at age 21.



“Today’s necessities for life such as the internet, mobile phones and yes, university fees, were all foisted on this generation by their forebears,” she says. “None of these were around to distract Ms Allsopp’s budgeting.



“Many young aspirational first-time buyers shop around for the best deals for life’s essentials. These committed deposit savers hunt out thrift shop clothes and buy reduced price food, and choose to forgo some or all of the so-called luxuries their peers enjoy, in order to build a deposit and save for fees and stamp duty.



“And it’s quite clear that while they’re doing that, the cost of daily designer coffees, designer trainers, takeaways and city breaks are all things they find they can manage perfectly well without. But it’s not as simple as that.



“The university experience brings for many the possibility of fulfilling work – and incomes – that they could not aspire to without a degree, including home ownership. And it’s all well and good saying ‘live at home for a few years to save for a deposit’ if you are blessed with parents (or grandparents) who have a home you can share long-term, for free.

Kirstie Allsopp suggested that young people who want to save for a home should ask themselves what their university experience is giving them - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

“There’s nothing that disengages the next generation more than those who they perceive to have ‘made it’ talking like they have it ‘so much cushier than when we were young’. It’s never the case – because every generation has its challenges, and mostly they are different from the last, because time and life moves on.



“That said, no doubt even Gen Z will one day be wringing their hands at the extravagant lifestyles of ‘the youth of today’!”

Henry Cockerton, head of residential at Brown&Co - Credit: Brown&Co

Henry Cockerton, head of residential at Brown&Co, agrees that affordability is an issue – but says it’s not because of Netflix or package holidays: “Rather than coffee and Netflix being the key factors preventing young people from buying their first home, I fear that the rapid rises in average prices over the past 18 months, higher inflation, and higher taxes will have a bigger impact on affordability,” he says.



“On a positive note, schemes like Help to Buy and shared ownership provide opportunity for first-time buyers which hasn’t been available for past generations.



“Improvements in technology, rural broadband speeds and home working has opened up the door to first-time buyers to look for better value in rural locations across the north, east and west of the UK.”

Kris Pearce, branch manager at Minors & Brady, said Ms Allsopp was 'stereotyping' - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Kris Pearce, branch manager at Minors & Brady in Norwich, says Allsopp’s comments were “a bit offensive” and that they don’t reflect the market conditions – or the buyers he sees – today.



“I think she is stereotyping,” he says. “She’s comparing a market from 29 years ago – it’s totally different.”



But Mr Pearce is otherwise more positive – both about first-time buyers and the market more generally. “We’re selling properties to many first-time buyers,” he says, noting that some, particularly young professional couples, are in a better position than ever. “Interest rates are low, good mortgage rates are out there and with Help to Buy there is a more affordable route.”



Part of Ms Allsopp’s point is not what you buy but where, with some locations in the north of the country offering greater affordability.



But there’s variation from within a particular region too, with Savills ranking Broadland in Norfolk the best location for first-time buyers due to its transport links, affordability and employment rates, with the cheapest homes costing £220,125.

Tom Amis from the new homes team at Savills in Norfolk - Credit: Savills

And Tom Amis, from the new homes team at Savills Norfolk, said choosing a new build property was also increasingly popular among those looking to get themselves on the property ladder.



“With strong levels of activity and price growth across the housing markets since the start of the pandemic, the path to home ownership for first-time buyers has only become steeper,” he said. “Over the past 18 months lenders have tended to favour less risky, lower loan to value lending, making it harder for new buyers to access the market without assistance.



“While we expect lending at a higher loan to value ratio to continue to be available, slowly rising interest rates will act as a brake on affordability, while rising costs of living, increased national insurance and the prospect of a lower threshold for student loan repayments will make saving for a deposit all the more challenging.



“As a result, typical first-time buyer hotspots are shifting and a lot of people are looking at locations that perhaps offer better value for money and are a little further afield.

Many first-time buyers are getting on to the housing ladder by purchasing a new build - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

“Many first-time buyers are also turning to new build properties as a way to get themselves on the property ladder. Lots of developments offer financial support and help with paying a deposit. Shared Ownership and Help to Buy are two popular examples, but developers will also offer other incentives such as paying the mortgage for the first six months.



“It’s also worth remembering that Help to Buy will end in April next year and will be replaced by the government’s First Homes scheme.



This will offer first-time buyers in England the chance of home ownership with discounts of 30-50pc of market value – but the scale and impact is likely to be very different from what we’re used to, and it will be interesting to see just how popular it proves.”

