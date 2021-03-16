Will virtual property viewings become the norm after Covid-19 pandemic?

Published: 1:49 PM March 16, 2021

Virtual property viewings have become a mainstay of the past year, with more and more people relying on pre-recorded video tours, virtual viewings and Zoom and FaceTime meetings to help them suss out their next move.

But will virtual viewings become a permanent fixture of the local property market? Two members of the Norwich & District Association of Estate Agents share their views.

Jan Hytch, Arnolds Keys

"In the property world, we have been on an incredible journey over the past year, especially in the technology arena. In just a few short months we have seen progress which in normal times might take five or more years – and that includes wins for consumers, which they will be able to enjoy on a permanent basis.



"An example is the remote viewing of properties, something which had started to creep into the London residential market, but was not really a thing here in East Anglia. Buyers now expect to be able to tour a home from their armchair, see good quality online photos, digital brochures, virtual and live Facebook viewings.



"The enforced change of virtual viewings is likely to stick long after the pandemic and is part of our tool-kit. This way of viewing properties, especially for the first viewing, is now firmly accepted as part of the mainstream.

"That’s good news for buyers, who can do a preliminary viewing without having to travel, and also for buyers, who will know that those who do then go on to conduct an in-person viewing will be more likely to be serious about buying.



"There is no ‘one-size-fits-all – different methods work well in different ways, for different people and properties. The pre-recorded tour is something which potential buyers can view at their leisure, rewinding and repeating as they wish, and of course you can edit it once you get it back to your desktop. In parts of Norfolk with limited 4G, pre-record is the only way!

Different ways to view a property virtually work better for different people and properties - there's no one-size-fits-all approach, says Jan Hytch, partner at Arnolds Keys - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

"Meanwhile, the live walkthrough enables the potential buyer to ask specific questions and receive immediate answers.



"The third way, which is increasingly popular as everyone gets more to grips with the technology, is for the agent to share their screen from their desk on Zoom, Teams or Facetime, and ‘walk through’ the pre-recorded tour together. This way the agent can talk through the various aspects of the property in real time with the buyer. Agents are going to have to offer all different types of virtual viewing.



"Sellers will get fewer time wasters if they have an online viewing recorded. The key is to ensure that the online viewing answers as many of the potential questions buyers might ask, which means putting yourself in the buyer’s shoes and thinking about what you would want to know and see if you were in their position."

David Warner, Warners

"As is often the case, the challenges of Covid-19 have resulted in streamlining practises and the coming to the fore of some new and some not so new technology which have enabled our businesses to operate.

"As a selling agent we find virtual tours have become a useful tool in the way floor plans did when they became the norm.

Virtual viewings have become a useful tool - similar to when floor plans were introduced, says David Warner - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

"However, in our experience no one is going to make a decision on purchasing a property without a physical viewing as there is always the concern of what is not shown on a marketing tour, and tours do not show things like location and outlook.

"I do think virtual tours will become a common tool, especially on premium properties.

"However, I have always felt that a properly conducted physical viewing, with a well informed sales person who can paint a picture, provide provenance information and highlight non-obvious features of the property, is the optimum type of viewing, as at the same time, they can receive feedback from the viewers."