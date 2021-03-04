New estate agency launches in north Norfolk

Promotion

Published: 4:45 PM March 4, 2021 Updated: 4:51 PM March 4, 2021

A new business recently launched in north Norfolk is breaking the mould of traditional estate agency.



Norfolk Coastal (www.norfolkcoastal.com) is an independent estate agency that specialises in selling properties on the north Norfolk coast. It also serves the surrounding villages and prides itself on having a hands-on, proactive and personable approach to selling property.



But unlike many of its contemporaries, you won’t find a branch of Norfolk Coastal in any of the towns or villages it serves. That’s because the team, which is made up of managing director Tim Day and sales and marketing manager Miranda Bramall, prefer to do things a little differently.



This includes offering enhanced online marketing, stand-out photography and cutting edge laser-scanned floor plans, as well as viewings seven days a week and 3D virtual tours. And to mark its launch, the business will be offering its first five clients a 0pc sales commission on the sales of their property*.

Managing director of Norfolk Coastal Tim Day, left, with sales and marketing consultant Miranda Bramall - Credit: Norfolk Coastal

While the business itself is new, Mr Day is certainly no stranger to the sector. He began his career in 1996 in the London property market and has regularly appeared on television, offering expert commentary as well as on Sky TV’s ‘Let Me Sell Your House’.



More recently, Mr Day launched a holiday lettings brand and then, in 2018, Suffolk Coastal, which markets and sells high-end homes from its base in Aldeburgh.



“From our experience in both London and Suffolk, a retail presence is surplus to requirements,” he explains. “Instead, we prefer to pass this saving on to our clients in the form of enhanced online marketing.”



This includes marketing clients’ properties on leading platforms such as Rightmove, Zoopla, OnTheMarket and PrimeLocation, as well as LonRes, a London agent’s main property portal.

Norfolk Coastal will serve the north Norfolk coast and its surrounding towns and villages - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

In fact, it’s Mr Day’s London links that give Norfolk Coastal an additional edge.

“I’ve got an apartment and office in Kensington, so am very close to the ground in the City,” he explains. This means that the team is well-placed to capture an increasing number of people who want to relocate – particularly city dwellers who, in light of Covid-19 and its subsequent lockdowns, have shown real interest in moving to the coast.



Mr Day is confident that, in Norfolk, he will be able to offer something his competitors cannot. “The craft of estate agency is not complicated,” he says. “It’s about doing lots of little things incredibly well, and it’s this that differentiates us.”



