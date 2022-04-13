News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Lifestyle > Property

Five 'world-class' Norfolk building projects shortlisted for awards

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 12:06 PM April 13, 2022
Chalk Hill Farm Barns Phase 2 in Warham, Norfolk

Chalk Hill Farm Barns in Warham - Credit: RICS Awards 2022

Five of Norfolk's recent building projects have been named as some of the most impressive in the region.

The county's entrants make up five of the 17-strong shortlist for the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) Awards 2022 in the East of England.

Lord Nelson Public House in Burnham Thorpe, Norfolk

Lord Nelson Public House in Burnham Thorpe - Credit: RICS Awards 2022

Those in Norfolk include Lord Nelson Public House in Burnham Thorpe, YMCA Community Hub in Norwich, Norfolk County Hall in Norwich, Chalk Hill Farm in Warham, Blacksmiths Yard in Guist.

The RICS Awards aim to showcase the most inspirational initiatives and developments in land, real estate, construction and infrastructure.

Norfolk County Council have recently taken delivery of their newly refurbished office space at Norfo

Norfolk County Hall in Norwich - Credit: Diane Auckland / Fotohaus Ltd

The entries are shortlisted across six categories: Commercial development, community benefit, heritage, public sector, refurbishment-revitalisation and residential.

Chair of the awards judging panel for the East of England, Jonathan Nelson, said: “Despite much uncertainty and challenging conditions over the past couple of years, property professionals in the East of England continue to deliver exemplary, and in many cases, world-class built projects that are having a profoundly positive impact on our cities and towns."

North Norfolk News
Norwich News
Dereham News

Don't Miss

Inside the new dining pods at The Cliff Hotel in Gorleston. 

Food and Drink

Customers 'wowed' by hotel and restaurant's new dining pods with sea view

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Handout photo taken with permission from the Twitter account of @me HaydenWright of Saharan dust on

Saharan dust set to sweep across UK once again

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
The blaze at the former Oasis Sports and Leisure Club pictured on Saturday night.

Norwich Live News

Fire engine still on scene after large fire at former leisure centre

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Borrega Springs, California, where Andrea Taylor and her husband used to live before relocating to Norfolk

Couple find 'forever home' in Norfolk after 18 years in the USA

Rebecca MacNaughton

Author Picture Icon