Five 'world-class' Norfolk building projects shortlisted for awards

Five of Norfolk's recent building projects have been named as some of the most impressive in the region.

The county's entrants make up five of the 17-strong shortlist for the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) Awards 2022 in the East of England.

Lord Nelson Public House in Burnham Thorpe - Credit: RICS Awards 2022

Those in Norfolk include Lord Nelson Public House in Burnham Thorpe, YMCA Community Hub in Norwich, Norfolk County Hall in Norwich, Chalk Hill Farm in Warham, Blacksmiths Yard in Guist.

The RICS Awards aim to showcase the most inspirational initiatives and developments in land, real estate, construction and infrastructure.

Norfolk County Hall in Norwich - Credit: Diane Auckland / Fotohaus Ltd

The entries are shortlisted across six categories: Commercial development, community benefit, heritage, public sector, refurbishment-revitalisation and residential.

Chair of the awards judging panel for the East of England, Jonathan Nelson, said: “Despite much uncertainty and challenging conditions over the past couple of years, property professionals in the East of England continue to deliver exemplary, and in many cases, world-class built projects that are having a profoundly positive impact on our cities and towns."