House with indoor slide on sale for £875k viewed by Norwich City players

The garden of the property, with a patio and a purpose-built kitchen area - Credit: Millbanks

A six-bedroom home with an indoor slide has been getting interest from Norwich City football players - but it is still on the market.

The property, located in Silver Street in Besthorpe, is currently on sale for £875,000 with Millbanks estate agents.

Donna Vincent, manager at Millbanks, said viewers have loved the "exceptionally built family home" but its location close to the A11 may be the reason why some families have been put off.

She said: "We did have a buyer but it fell through. Since then we've had a steady flow of people.

The six-bed home on Silver Street in Besthorpe - Credit: Millbanks

"We have had quite a few Norwich City football players who have been interested as well.

"But unfortunately it's still on the market.

"I think it's because there is so much choice with this type of property and I think the location is not always ideal.

"There is noise from the road, but a positive is that you have quick access to the A11."

The kitchen, with a large island and double-sided fireplace - Credit: Millbanks

The home has been built to a very high specification by the current owners over the last two years.

It offers over 4000sq ft of "versatile living space for a growing family", as well as the opportunity for "multi-generation living".

The property is accessed through electric double gates which lead to a tarmacked driveway with ample off-road parking, raised flower beds and dual side gates to the rear garden.

One of the loft bedrooms, with skylight windows - Credit: Millbanks

The "incredibly maintained" rear garden is enclosed with a summer house and storage, a spacious patio area, an oak framed pergoda with seating, a built-in fire pit and a purpose-built outside kitchen area.

The ground floor comprises of the entrance hall, study, lounge, kitchen diner with a double-sided log burner, utility room and playroom.

On the first floor there is a master bedroom with a walk-in wardrobe, patio doors to a balcony and access to a dressing room.

One of the rooms contains a spiral slide from a mezzanine floor. - Credit: Millbanks

There are three further double bedrooms all with en suite bathrooms.

On the second floor there is a lounge area, a bedroom with an en suite shower room and a landing area with a slide leading to the first floor.

PROPERTY FACTS

Silver Street, Besthorpe

Guide Price: £875,000

Millbanks, 01953 453838, www.millbanks.com