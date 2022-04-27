See inside flat for sale in converted north Norfolk watermill
- Credit: Trett Phillips Residential
Once earmarked for demolition, this property was purchased in 2004 as a pension project that took nearly 14 years to complete.
One of the two-bed flats inside the north Norfolk mill is again up for sale.
Aylsham Watermill dates back to 1798 and plays a large part in the nearby market town's heritage. The property is now Grade II listed.
The flat for sale is part of communal established grounds with lots of outdoor space and uninterrupted views.
Inside the communal space includes the reception area and a library.
The flat itself contains two bedrooms, which share a bathroom with a separate shower and bath.
There is also the large open-plan living space with a kitchen, a dining room and a lounge
Many of the rooms have brickwork and exposed beams, a nod to the buildings origin. The lounge and one of the bedrooms have views of the river.
There is also allocated parking for two cars.
The watermill is set on the River Bure in Aylsham, a market town more than 12 miles north of Norwich.
PROPERTY FACTS
Mill Row, Aylsham
Guide Price: £280,000
Trett Phillips Residential, 01263 801330, www.trettphillipsresidential.co.uk