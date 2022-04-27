News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
See inside flat for sale in converted north Norfolk watermill

Grace Piercy

Published: 2:43 PM April 27, 2022
Aylsham Water Mill, Aylsham, Norfolk

The watermill dates back to the 1700s - Credit: Trett Phillips Residential

Once earmarked for demolition, this property was purchased in 2004 as a pension project that took nearly 14 years to complete.

One of the two-bed flats inside the north Norfolk mill is again up for sale.

Aylsham Water Mill, Aylsham, Norfolk

The lounge is part of the open-plan living space - Credit: Trett Phillips Residential

Aylsham Water Mill, Aylsham, Norfolk

One half of the flat overlooks the River Bure, once utilised by the mill - Credit: Trett Phillips Residential

Aylsham Watermill dates back to 1798 and plays a large part in the nearby market town's heritage. The property is now Grade II listed.

The flat for sale is part of communal established grounds with lots of outdoor space and uninterrupted views.

Aylsham Water Mill, Aylsham, Norfolk

The kitchen has fitted units with a ceramic sink and a breakfast bar - Credit: Trett Phillips Residential

Aylsham Water Mill, Aylsham, Norfolk

The main bedroom, like many of the other rooms, has brickwork and exposed beams - Credit: Trett Phillips Residential

Inside the communal space includes the reception area and a library.

The flat itself contains two bedrooms, which share a bathroom with a separate shower and bath. 

Aylsham Water Mill, Aylsham, Norfolk

The shared bathroom has a free-standing bath and a shower - Credit: Trett Phillips Residential

Aylsham Water Mill, Aylsham, Norfolk

This bedroom overlooks the river - Credit: Trett Phillips Residential

There is also the large open-plan living space with a kitchen, a dining room and a lounge

Many of the rooms have brickwork and exposed beams, a nod to the buildings origin. The lounge and one of the bedrooms have views of the river.

Aylsham Water Mill, Aylsham, Norfolk

The flat shares some communal spaces with other properties in the building - Credit: Trett Phillips Residential

Aylsham Water Mill, Aylsham, Norfolk

The watermill sits on the River Bure in Aylsham - Credit: Trett Phillips Residential

There is also allocated parking for two cars.

The watermill is set on the River Bure in Aylsham, a market town more than 12 miles north of Norwich.

PROPERTY FACTS

Mill Row, Aylsham

Guide Price: £280,000

Trett Phillips Residential, 01263 801330, www.trettphillipsresidential.co.uk

