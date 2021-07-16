News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Lifestyle > Property

Norfolk Airbnb in stately home named one of the best in UK

Author Picture Icon

Jasper King

Published: 12:55 PM July 16, 2021    Updated: 1:19 PM July 16, 2021
wolterton hall

Owners of Wolterton Hall, Keith Day (left) and Peter Sheppard (right), in one of the sitting rooms at the hall. - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

A luxury Airbnb in north Norfolk, which costs £1,117 a night to stay in, has been named as one of the best in the UK.

Wolterton Hall is not the average type of Airbnb. Staying at the hall will leave you feeling like aristocracy with its Persian carpets, chandeliers and original artwork.

Wolterton is nestled between Itteringham and Erpingham in north Norfolk and the hall underwent a £2million refurbishment in 2016.

wolterton hall

Inside the East Wing at Wolterton Hall, one of the areas available to stay in. - Credit: Victoria Pertusa

The hall is set in 500 acres of land and includes a large lake.

It has been listed as one of the best in Norfolk by Conde Nast traveller and is praised for its furnished Regency style and south-facing views towards the lake.

You may also want to watch:

There are three spaces to rent in the hall with the biggest a seven-bedroom apartment in the east wing.

The hall also has its own garden cottage for guests wanting privacy.

wolterton hall

The East Wing at Wolterton Hall. - Credit: Victoria Pertusa

Most Read

  1. 1 Are these the top places to live in Norfolk?
  2. 2 School closes to all pupils due to single case of Covid
  3. 3 Air ambulance lands on playing field to treat injury
  1. 4 'I sell to smackheads' - Heroin and crack kingpin, 23, gets eight years
  2. 5 Major supermarkets set out rules for shoppers after July 19
  3. 6 Why do so many celebs visit this Norfolk village pub?
  4. 7 Luxury home for sale above one of last Jack Wills stores standing
  5. 8 Hunt for man who chased girl and pulled knife on teenage boys
  6. 9 High school remains open despite confirmed Covid case
  7. 10 Warning as Norfolk hits 225 daily Covid cases

You can also hire personal concierge services and a chef for an additional charge as well.

wolterton hall

Owners of Wolterton Hall, Keith Day (left) and Peter Sheppard (right), in one of the sitting rooms at the hall. - Credit: Ella Wilkinson


Hot Properties
North Norfolk News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

EDITORIAL USE ONLY The McDonalds in Norwich is lit up in red and green for the UK launch of their M

Why was Norwich McDonald's the only branch in UK lit up in red?

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon
Center Parks Elveden, Norfolk and Suffolk

Center Parcs announces creation of sixth holiday village

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon
Phil Cutter, landlord at the Murderers, who has a strict 'no vaccine - no entry' policy. Picture: DE

Coronavirus | Updated

'No vaccine, no entry' - Norwich pub imposes new rule

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Rob Williamson, general manager of the White Horse in at Brancaster. Picture: White Horse Inn

'It's just like stealing' - restaurant gets 22 no-shows in one night

Sabrina Johnson

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus