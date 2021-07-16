Norfolk Airbnb in stately home named one of the best in UK

Published: 12:55 PM July 16, 2021 Updated: 1:19 PM July 16, 2021

Owners of Wolterton Hall, Keith Day (left) and Peter Sheppard (right), in one of the sitting rooms at the hall. - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

A luxury Airbnb in north Norfolk, which costs £1,117 a night to stay in, has been named as one of the best in the UK.

Wolterton Hall is not the average type of Airbnb. Staying at the hall will leave you feeling like aristocracy with its Persian carpets, chandeliers and original artwork.

Wolterton is nestled between Itteringham and Erpingham in north Norfolk and the hall underwent a £2million refurbishment in 2016.

Inside the East Wing at Wolterton Hall, one of the areas available to stay in. - Credit: Victoria Pertusa

The hall is set in 500 acres of land and includes a large lake.

It has been listed as one of the best in Norfolk by Conde Nast traveller and is praised for its furnished Regency style and south-facing views towards the lake.

There are three spaces to rent in the hall with the biggest a seven-bedroom apartment in the east wing.

The hall also has its own garden cottage for guests wanting privacy.

The East Wing at Wolterton Hall. - Credit: Victoria Pertusa

You can also hire personal concierge services and a chef for an additional charge as well.

