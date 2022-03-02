News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
School house designed by former Norwich mayor for sale by auction

Author Picture Icon

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 12:45 PM March 2, 2022
Aerial view over the open-plan living space with a huge arched window in a former Sunday School for sale by auction

The huge open-plan living space - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

A former Sunday School will go under the hammer at auction this month after being converted into a unique residential home.

The property, which is located off Mendham Lane in Harleston and is Grade II listed, was built in the early 1900s and designed by renowned architect, Edward Boardman.

He was elected Mayor of Norwich between 1905 and 1906 and was responsible for a number of the city's ecclesiastical buildings, as well as the original Norfolk & Norwich Hospital and the conversion of Norwich Castle from a gaol into a museum.

Mezzanine bedroom over an early 20th century Sunday School in Harleston which is for sale by auction

Completed works includes a mezzanine bedroom over the living space - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

Renovated kitchen in a former 20th century Sunday School in Harleston which is for sale by auction

The refitted kitchen - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

Living space with mezzanine bedroom above in a Sunday School conversion in Harleston for sale by auction

The living space has a mezzanine bedroom above - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

The former Sunday School is set well back from the road behind the former Methodist Chapel and is listed for sale with Auction House East Anglia at a guide price of £200,000-£250,000.

It has been partly converted into a four-bedroom home by its current owners and provides around 2,200 sq ft of living space.

A spokesperson for Auction House describes it as an "ongoing project", with completed works including the addition of a mezzanine bedroom overlooking a 23x22 ft living space. This features two large windows to two sides and an 18ft ceiling height - both in keeping with the property's original use.

Inside the living room of a converted Sunday School in Harleston which is for sale by auction

Some of the building has already been converted into a residential space, although there is further potential - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

Property conversion at a former Sunday School in Harleston which is for sale by auction

The conversion is only partly completed - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

A renovated and painted bathroom in a converted Sunday School house for sale in Harleston by auction

The finished bathroom - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

The auction will take place at 11am on Wednesday, March 23 and viewing appointments can be booked for Thursday, March 3 and Wednesday, March 9. For more information, contact Auction House East Anglia.

PROPERTY FACTS
Mendham Lane, Harleston
Guide price: £200,000-£250,000
Auction House East Anglia, 01603 505100
www.auctionhouse.co.uk/eastanglia

