Newly finished barn conversion with countryside views on sale for £799k
- Credit: Kristian Anthony/Sowerbys
A modern barn conversion described as being all about 'light, space and tranquillity' is on the market for £799,950.
Apple Blossom Barn in Small Lode, Upwell, is a four-bedroom detached home that was completed in 2021.
The barn opens to the sitting room, which shares a 'Jack and Jill fireplace' with the kitchen.
The sitting room also has large windows and a small library nook.
To the back of the house is the kitchen which has an island and sliding doors to the patio.
To the right of the property are the toilet, the study, and the utility room.
There is also a guest bedroom, with an en suite and access to the decking area, and the games room with a vaulted ceiling and bi-fold doors to the front garden.
Upstairs there are three further bedrooms and a gallery level overlooking the games room.
Two of the bedrooms have an en suite and share a dressing room area.
The master bedroom has a large en suite and a balcony facing the garden.
The back garden has expansive views over the surrounding fields and a decking and patio area, as well as a play area for children.
And to the front of the property is a gravel drive with lots of room for parking.
Apple Blossom Barn is in Upwell, a small village that is eight miles west of Downham Market.
PROPERTY FACTS
Small Lode, Upwell
Guide price: £799,950
Sowerbys, 01553 766741, www.sowerbys.com