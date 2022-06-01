Newly finished barn conversion with countryside views on sale for £799k

The barn conversion in west Norfolk was finished in 2021 - Credit: Kristian Anthony/Sowerbys

A modern barn conversion described as being all about 'light, space and tranquillity' is on the market for £799,950.

Apple Blossom Barn in Small Lode, Upwell, is a four-bedroom detached home that was completed in 2021.

Apple Blossom Barn in Upwell is on the market for £799k - Credit: Kristian Anthony/Sowerbys

The sitting room has large floor-to-ceiling windows and a Jack and Jill fireplace - Credit: Kristian Anthony/Sowerbys

The barn opens to the sitting room, which shares a 'Jack and Jill fireplace' with the kitchen.

The sitting room also has large windows and a small library nook.

To the back of the house is the kitchen which has an island and sliding doors to the patio.

The sitting room has a library nook with large shelves - Credit: Kristian Anthony/Sowerbys

The kitchen has an island and sliding doors to the garden - Credit: Kristian Anthony/Sowerbys

To the right of the property are the toilet, the study, and the utility room.

There is also a guest bedroom, with an en suite and access to the decking area, and the games room with a vaulted ceiling and bi-fold doors to the front garden.

Upstairs there are three further bedrooms and a gallery level overlooking the games room.

The dining area next to the kitchen has sliding doors to the patio area - Credit: Kristian Anthony/Sowerbys

The guest bedroom on the ground floor has access to the decking - Credit: Kristian Anthony/Sowerbys

Two of the bedrooms have an en suite and share a dressing room area.

The master bedroom has a large en suite and a balcony facing the garden.

The back garden has expansive views over the surrounding fields and a decking and patio area, as well as a play area for children.

The game room has a vaulted ceiling access to the front garden - Credit: Kristian Anthony/Sowerbys

The master bedroom on the first floor has a Juliet balcony overlooking the garden - Credit: Kristian Anthony/Sowerbys

And to the front of the property is a gravel drive with lots of room for parking.

Apple Blossom Barn is in Upwell, a small village that is eight miles west of Downham Market.

The en suite for the master bedroom - Credit: Kristian Anthony/Sowerbys

One of the two smaller bedrooms on the first floor - Credit: Kristian Anthony/Sowerbys

PROPERTY FACTS

Small Lode, Upwell

Guide price: £799,950

Sowerbys, 01553 766741, www.sowerbys.com

The garden is large and mainly laid to lawn - Credit: Kristian Anthony/Sowerbys

The garden overlooks neighbouring fields for expansive countryside views - Credit: Kristian Anthony/Sowerbys



