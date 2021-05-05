Revealed: What Norfolk house buyers are really looking for

Published: 4:57 PM May 5, 2021

A larger outdoor space is top of Norfolk residents' property wish list, according to a new survey from property developer David Wilson Homes, with 12pc of respondents selecting it as their main desire when house hunting.

The award-winning builder, which has sites at Wayland Fields in Watton and Cringleford Heights in Cringleford, conducted an online survey of 1,715 respondents from across the UK to determine how house buying trends had been affected by the pandemic.

According to a recent survey, 12% of Norfolk residents are after more outdoor space - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

The results from the survey also revealed two other pandemic-fuelled factors affecting their house hunting: finances and jobs.

Joint top of the moving criteria for residents, at 12pc, was a need for a cheaper property due to lower finances, while 11pc were after a property that could enable them to work from home.

Cheaper properties and space for a home office also top people's wish lists, after the pandemic has impacted finances and how people work - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

The results follow the same house hunting trends that have been seen nationally over recent months, with buyers leaving busy cities and towns for more rural areas and many companies setting out a more agile working approach, encouraging employees to split their time between the office and home - both of which have been reflected in house sales.

It's also expected that these trends will continue. 74pc of respondents in a recent RICS Residential Market Survey predicted a growth in demand towards homes located near green spaces.

