City retirement complex offers apartments to rent with 24/7 care

Published: 3:34 PM November 26, 2020

The team behind a retirement complex in Norwich city centre has launched a new rental package, allowing people aged 55 and over to enjoy a worry-free lifestyle and access to 24/7 care.

White & Sterling is striving to make retirement easier by introducing a new assured tenancy package at its flagship complex on Thorpe Road in Norwich.



Heath House is a new design-led complex which consists of 17 bespoke, self-contained apartments and, from just £404 a week, the newly launched rental scheme covers your very own private apartment with weekly housekeeping, laundry, property and garden upkeep and all your utility bills. It even includes your council tax, TV license, internet access and the onsite concierge, as well as 24-hour monitoring and the option to upgrade and receive round-the-clock care.

There is also an onsite gym, salon, craft room and cinema room to enjoy and socialise in, as well as all that Norwich has to offer, as it’s situated in the popular NR1 postcode, just a stone’s throw from the centre of the city. Good bus and rail links are close by, as well as picturesque river walks and plenty of shops.

The apartments at Heath House are available either furnished or unfurnished, with no changes to cost. That means that if you wish to bring your furniture with you, you can – and the helpful concierge team, onsite Monday-Friday, 9am-5.30pm, can even assist you with your move.



In fact, the concierge team are also on hand to order your weekly food shop, as well as stack it for you in your kitchen, order your taxis and takeaways and assist with day-to-day chores. The team will also arrange daily activities and even book you in for a haircut and pampering.

Inside, the rental properties sympathetically combine the comforts of modern day living with much-needed privacy and space. Each apartment is fitted with a bedroom, kitchen, wet room and spacious living room, and all are finished to an excellent standard.



A number of thoughtful features have also been included to help make independent living more comfortable, with security and peace of mind at their heart. These include waist-high sockets, CCTV in communal areas and an audio-visual intercom system, which also calls the concierge team if you need assistance, as well as the option to add grab bars if needed.

For additional peace of mind, the apartments at Heath House come with 24-hour monitoring, which offers reassurance that help will always be on hand if you ever need emergency assistance. At no additional cost, residents are given a wrist band fitted with alert buttons and a fall sensor, which connects to smart phones via a secure, personalised app and allows you to select the people you’d like to connect with.

A smart clip is also offered to those who don’t have a smart phone, ensuring that you and your loved ones can feel safe and secure whatever your circumstances.

And for those who do need a bit of extra assistance, there’s also the option to receive round-the-clock care. A separate personal care plan can be set up, paid separately to your weekly rent, enabling you to have access to 24-hour care from members of the dedicated Kare Plus team.



Tenants can, of course, bring well-behaved pets with them and the family guest suite is available at an extra nightly charge, and can be arranged quickly and easily by speaking to a member of the onsite concierge team.

The rental fees are fixed for the duration of your tenancy which means you can live at Heath House for as little as £404 per week – or £1,750 per month – safe and secure in the knowledge that there will be no hidden costs.

Call 01603 552046 for more information.

