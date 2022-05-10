First look at the new homes up for sale in a pretty south Norfolk village

The properties are designed and built by Collins & Clark Group Developments - Credit: Warners New Homes

A development of just 30 two, three, four and five-bedroom homes is coming to market in the south Norfolk village of Little Melton.

Kingscroft will comprise seven different house types, as well as some affordable housing, and prices will start at £360,000.



The properties are designed and built by Collins & Clark Group Developments, which has over six decades of experience transforming brownfield sites into residential schemes.

Kingscroft is a development of new homes in Little Melton - Credit: Warners New Homes

Its focus is on providing people with the modern living spaces they need, while still being sensitive and respectful to the surrounding area.



The living spaces feature stylish open-plan kitchen/dining areas, where you can work, relax and dine, as well as contemporary fitted kitchens which come in a range of styles and include a comprehensive range of built-in appliances.

Throughout, real attention has been paid to creating comfortable living spaces with loads of natural light.

The homes at Kingscroft are offered with a high specification to include all flooring, Cat 6 cabling and energy-efficient air source heat pumps - Credit: Warners New Homes

The homes are offered with a high specification to include all flooring, Cat 6 cabling and energy-efficient air source heat pumps, as well as landscaped gardens to the front and block-paved driveways.



For more information, contact Warners New Homes on 01953 550959.

Would you like to stay up to date with the latest property news in your area? Sign up to our Eastern Daily Press newsletter for our pick of the best local property stories.