New homes at former Norfolk mill go up for sale

Promotion

Published: 10:04 AM October 8, 2021

A courtyard garden at the rear of Whittington Mill, which has been converted into homes - Credit: EAM Developments

Whittington Mill in West Norfolk has been a prominent site for drivers on the A134 for many years, and now locally-based developer, EAM, is offering five unique homes located in the former mill itself.

EAM is a small family-run developer which prides itself on delivering homes - not units or houses - that its team would live in themselves.

The new homes at The Old Mill offer up to five bedrooms and are arranged over three storeys, with many old beams, steel columns and wooden floors maintained and restored from the building's former use.

Inside a fitted kitchen - Credit: EAM Developments

Each home also benefits from underfloor heating, sustainable air source heat pumps and high-spec electrics, as well as fully fitted kitchens complete with built-in appliances, including ovens, hobs, dishwashers and washing machines.

Bathrooms and en suites have been completed with free-standing feature baths, industrial-style shower enclosures and feature tiling.

Emma Beaton, director at EAM, and responsible for the development's interior design, says that local suppliers have been used throughout.

"While the whole project has been very challenging, the main mill itself has led to some creative solutions, such as the open-plan shower rooms in the main bedroom - which may provoke some 'marmite' moments among buyers!"

Inside the master bedroom, with an open-plan bathroom - Credit: EAM Developments

Martin Clark, also a director at EAM, says: "I always knew we would end up with some fantastic new homes from this old building.

"I am really proud of how these new homes are being finished. It's great work from our local team of trades people and suppliers and something they will all be able to look back on with a great deal of pride."

Martin and Emma's daughter, Amy, is also part of the EAM team and works as a trainee development manager, having previously worked in local estate agency.

"Having been involved in creating the 'look' for these special spaces, I am really looking forward to our customers viewing them, as they offer truly unique living accommodation," she says.

Inside the open-plan living/dining area - Credit: EAM Developments

There is still plenty of opportunity for new buyers to personalise the last three homes, including choosing kitchen styles, layouts, bathroom tiles and more.

Prices at Whittington Mill start at £350,000 and are being marketed through Molyneux Estate Agents, who can be contacted on 01842 818282 or by email at info@molyneuxestateagents.co.uk.

EAM also has properties for sale at two of its other sites. Earlsfield in Methwold has a variety of three-bedroom bungalows and three and four-bedroom houses for sale, starting at £265,000, while Hares Leap, also in Methwold, has a four-bedroom bungalow for sale for offers in excess of £300,000.

EAM is also due to begin new schemes at Stoke Ferry, Wretton and Garboldisham.

For more information, visit www.eamdevelopments.com