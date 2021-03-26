See inside this rare Norfolk new build for sale for £1.25m

Published: 5:15 PM March 26, 2021

Meticulously designed and built to a high standard, Beck Manor is a bespoke family home offering the best in modern living and nestled within a picturesque rural setting.

The four-bedroom property in Great Melton, just outside Norwich, has recently launched to the market with Savills for a guide price of £1.25m.

Owners Justin and Emma Henry – who run a Norfolk property company – built the house three years ago and managed the project from start to finish.

Beck Manor features well-proportioned living spaces with lots of natural light - Credit: Savills

“From the outset I wanted the house to feel special and I made every effort to ensure it was built and finished to the highest of standards,” said Mr Henry. “No expense has been spared on the build or in terms of the fixtures and fittings.

“There’s some very nice contemporary touches – for example an eco-friendly air source heating system with smart zoned underfloor heating to each room which can be controlled by your phone– but we also wanted it to have a traditional farmhouse style feel.

“One of the sitting rooms also has some hidden storage behind the panelled walls which has proved very useful with the children’s toys, while the kitchen floor is made of limestone – stretching through to the dining room, utility room, entrance and hallway.

The kitchen at Beck Manor includes bi-fold doors leading into the garden - Credit: Savills

“We’ve loved every minute of being here. It’s been a very happy place and we will be sad to say goodbye, but we just feel like now is the right time for a change. Whoever takes it on will be very lucky. It’s a wonderful family home.”

Noteworthy features include an intricate, handmade clay pin tiled roof, crafted lead dormer windows, oak internal doors, period style architraves, decorative skirting, deep coving and ceiling roses.

Both sitting rooms meanwhile feature good sized fireplaces with wood burning stoves, while the kitchen boasts a range of handmade oak units complete with white quartz worktops and stunning reverse waterfall edging. There are also large bifold doors out to the garden.

Appliances include an integrated dishwasher, fridge and freezer, induction hob, two Bosch eye-level ovens and a built- in larder unit with shelves and drawers. There is also an impressive seating area off the central kitchen island that looks out to the surrounding countryside.

Beck Manor combines the style of a traditional Norfolk farmhouse with contemporary fixtures including an air source heating system - Credit: Savills

Upstairs there are four bedrooms – including the master suite with its very own dressing room, fitted wardrobes and ensuite wet room with Burlington sanitary ware. A gable window with Juliette balcony also offers spectacular views across the garden and neighbouring farmland.

The other bedrooms – including one with an en suite – all have access to the family bathroom, again fitted with high quality Burlington sanitary ware and vanity units, as well as Hudson Reed taps.

A detached cart lodge with electric roller shutter doors provides ample parking, above which is extra accommodation well suited to a home office, guest suite or games room. Property agent Frances Cooper, from the new homes team at Savills in Norwich, said the property represents a rare opportunity.

Beck Manor, Great Melton, is on the market for £1.25m - Credit: Savills

“New build properties like Beck Manor don’t come along very often,” she said. “With a light and airy feel, the large reception rooms have all the amenities needed for a fully functional, beautiful family home. The patio and garden meanwhile are perfect for entertaining.

“Justin has left no stone unturned when it comes to attention to detail and with properties in the countryside remaining in high demand by those who are looking for more space – both inside and out – we’re expecting plenty of interest.”

Viewings are by appointment only. For more information contact Frances Cooper at Savills Norwich on 01603 229 244 or FCooper@Savills.com.

PROPERTY FACTS

Great Melton, Norwich

Guide price: £1,250,000

Savills, 01603 229244, www.savills.com