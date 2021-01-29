First look at new development of 37 apartments available to let in Norwich

Published: 8:30 AM January 29, 2021

A new development of one and two-bedroom apartments and duplexes has become available to rent in Norwich - Credit: Arnolds Keys

A prestigious city centre development has been announced with the launch of 37 new, contemporary one-and two-bedroom apartments and duplexes to let in the heart of Norwich.

38 Duke Street is set around a serene walled communal courtyard garden, and the new homes have been built to a high specification.

Each apartment features either a Juliet balcony, courtyard garden, balcony or duplex terrace and half the apartments have an allocated parking space in secure under-croft parking with internal access to the apartments. There is also private bicycle storage on site.

The apartments are close to the river Wensum and a short walk into the city centre. Many also offer stunning views over the city and the Cathedral.

The apartments at 38 Duke Street, Norwich, include fitted blinds, curtain poles to balcony doors, fitted wardrobes and lampshades throughout - Credit: Arnolds Keys

Each apartment has been carefully designed by leading architects Chaplin and Farrant and the communal entrance area, designed by Etch Interiors, offers views through to the garden.

The apartments feature open plan kitchen-living areas with quartz worktops and built in appliances including fridge freezer, oven and dishwasher. A separate airing cupboard houses a washer dryer.

The apartments are also finished with convenience in mind and include fitted blinds, curtain poles to balcony doors, fitted wardrobes and lampshades throughout.

Each apartment features either a Juliet balcony, courtyard garden, balcony or duplex terrace - Credit: Arnolds Keys

Arnold Keys are joint agents with Russell Properties. Phil Cooper, lettings partner at Arnold Keys said: “These stunning new apartments are setting a new standard for city centre rental homes in Norwich.

“They have been built to a really high standard and their design has provided for spacious and comfortable accommodation in a prestigious setting. As well as the terraces and balconies enjoyed by many of the apartments, there is a quiet communal garden which is available for all the residents to use, and a weekday concierge.

“38 Duke Street is likely to become the new benchmark by which quality city centre rental apartments are judged”.

Full details of 38 Duke Street can be found at arnoldskeys.com and www.russell-properties.co.uk; or by calling Arnolds Keys Residential Lettings team on 01603 216812.