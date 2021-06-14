News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Town centre terrace up for sale after 10-year renovation

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 5:02 PM June 14, 2021   
Streetview of brick-built Georgian period townhouse with black wooden door between two white columns

This two-storey, four-bedroom townhouse is Grade II listed and located on one of King's Lynn's most historic streets - Credit: Sowerbys

A Grade II listed townhouse on one of the most "satisfying Georgian promenades in England" has come up for sale for £325,000.

Selling agents Sowerbys say that the current owners have spent a decade gently restoring the property, which dates back to 1819, and have retained as many of its original details as possible. The process has also helped to uncover additional period details, including original sash windows and wooden shutters, and the now-renovated property is available on the market without a chain.

The two-storey townhouse is located on Nelson Street in King's Lynn, formerly Lath Street, which was renamed after local hero Horatio Nelson led a British fleet to victory in the Battle of Trafalgar.

The street itself is 150m long and populated with buildings that span the centuries, from the medieval period right through to the nineteenth century. Architectural historian Nikolaus Pevsner described the sequence of Nelson Street and nearby St Margaret's Place and Queen Street as "one of the most satisfying Georgian promenades in England."

Close-up of modern feature fireplace with electronic fire, carpeted floor and grey classical sofa

Inside the living room which has a cosy fireplace and a large sash window, which bathes the room in plenty of light - Credit: Sowerbys

Large living room with armchair, sofa and chair on carpeted floor, TV in corner, large white sash window

Inside the living room at 20 Nelson Street, which is for sale - Credit: Sowerbys

Large dining room with table and four chairs on carpeted floor with open doorway to fitted kitchen

The dining room leads through to a well-fitted kitchen - Credit: Sowerbys

Country-style kitchen with built-in electronic appliances, wooden worktops and subway style grey tiling

The kitchen has been created by a local craftsman and maximises its available space - Credit: Sowerbys

Number 20 sits at the south end and boasts an original Georgian front door which leads into an entrance hall and two good-sized reception rooms.

The sitting room offers the best of both worlds; it is light and airy thanks to a large sash window at the front, yet a large gas fireplace also creates a sense of cosiness, especially at night.

The dining room is also bright and airy and offers easy access to the bespoke kitchen, which was created by a local Norfolk craftsman. It makes efficient use of the space and is well kitted out with a stainless steel butler's sink, country-style cabinets, wooden worktops and a range of built-in appliances, including an electric oven, dishwasher, fridge and hob with extractor over, and a stable door leads outside and in to a courtyard.

Bedroom door opening into room lined with bookshelves, large desk, wheeled desk chair, dart board and sash window

Two of the upstairs bedrooms are currently used as home offices, but they could be easily converted back - Credit: Sowerbys

Large double bedroom with built-in wardrobes, double bed, painted floorboards and intricate feature fireplace

The master bedroom, which has wooden floors, fitted wardrobes and a feature fireplace with decorative surround - Credit: Sowerbys

Double bedroom with carpeted floor, double bed with wooden frame, pale lilac floor-to-ceiling curtains

One of four double bedrooms at this two-storey townhouse for sale in King's Lynn - Credit: Sowerbys

Family bathroom with contemporary white suite including a porcelain bidet, stripped wooden floors, white tiles

The family bathroom, which is located upstairs, has a bath with shower over, toilet, sink and basin and a bidet - Credit: Sowerbys

The master bedroom is located upstairs and is very large. It was once used as a library for an antiquarian book dealer and includes an interesting feature fireplace dating back to the 19th century in the style of aestheticism, as well as fully-fitted wooden wardrobes with sliding doors. 

Two further double bedrooms with original sash windows are currently used as home offices by the present owners, while the fourth bedroom is used as a guest bedroom.

Close up of modern electric oven built into wooden worktops with country-style cabinets and subway-effect tiles

The kitchen is well-fitted with integrated appliances and country-style cabinets - Credit: Sowerbys

Close-up of white modern dining table with vase of bright yellow flowers on top of it

The property has two reception rooms and four bedrooms - Credit: Sowerbys

Courtyard patio with timber outbuilding, table and chairs surrounded by a brick wall with a locked gate

Outside the property is a low-maintenance courtyard - Credit: Sowerbys

Large outdoor patio courtyard with timber outbuilding, plants in pots and table and chairs

The courtyard is of a good-size with plenty of space to enjoy relaxing and dining al fresco - Credit: Sowerbys

The first-floor bathroom has all the features you'd expect to find in a good-sized family bathroom, including a bath with overhead shower, as well as a bidet and plenty of storage.

The outside space is private and catches the sun. There is also a storage shed and a small outside utility room, which houses a fridge freezer and washing machine.

For more information, contact Sowerbys.

PROPERTY FACTS
Nelson Street, King's Lynn
Price: £325,000
Sowerbys, 01553 403121, www.sowerbys.com

Norfolk
King's Lynn News

