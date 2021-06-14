Town centre terrace up for sale after 10-year renovation
- Credit: Sowerbys
A Grade II listed townhouse on one of the most "satisfying Georgian promenades in England" has come up for sale for £325,000.
Selling agents Sowerbys say that the current owners have spent a decade gently restoring the property, which dates back to 1819, and have retained as many of its original details as possible. The process has also helped to uncover additional period details, including original sash windows and wooden shutters, and the now-renovated property is available on the market without a chain.
The two-storey townhouse is located on Nelson Street in King's Lynn, formerly Lath Street, which was renamed after local hero Horatio Nelson led a British fleet to victory in the Battle of Trafalgar.
The street itself is 150m long and populated with buildings that span the centuries, from the medieval period right through to the nineteenth century. Architectural historian Nikolaus Pevsner described the sequence of Nelson Street and nearby St Margaret's Place and Queen Street as "one of the most satisfying Georgian promenades in England."
Number 20 sits at the south end and boasts an original Georgian front door which leads into an entrance hall and two good-sized reception rooms.
The sitting room offers the best of both worlds; it is light and airy thanks to a large sash window at the front, yet a large gas fireplace also creates a sense of cosiness, especially at night.
The dining room is also bright and airy and offers easy access to the bespoke kitchen, which was created by a local Norfolk craftsman. It makes efficient use of the space and is well kitted out with a stainless steel butler's sink, country-style cabinets, wooden worktops and a range of built-in appliances, including an electric oven, dishwasher, fridge and hob with extractor over, and a stable door leads outside and in to a courtyard.
The master bedroom is located upstairs and is very large. It was once used as a library for an antiquarian book dealer and includes an interesting feature fireplace dating back to the 19th century in the style of aestheticism, as well as fully-fitted wooden wardrobes with sliding doors.
Two further double bedrooms with original sash windows are currently used as home offices by the present owners, while the fourth bedroom is used as a guest bedroom.
The first-floor bathroom has all the features you'd expect to find in a good-sized family bathroom, including a bath with overhead shower, as well as a bidet and plenty of storage.
The outside space is private and catches the sun. There is also a storage shed and a small outside utility room, which houses a fridge freezer and washing machine.
For more information, contact Sowerbys.
PROPERTY FACTS
Nelson Street, King's Lynn
Price: £325,000
Sowerbys, 01553 403121, www.sowerbys.com