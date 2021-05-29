Owners put 16th century mansion in 79 acres up for sale for £4.5m

Published: 11:45 AM May 29, 2021

The magnificent Narborough Hall is for sale. Pictured, inset, are the owners, Dr Joanne Merrison and Robert Sandelson. - Credit: Inigo/Archant

The owners of Narborough Hall, which is renowned for its art exhibitions, gardens and cricket, have put it up for sale for £4.5m.

Robert Sandelson and Dr Joanne Merrison took over the historic west Norfolk property, set in the valley of the River Nar, in 2004. They restored it and, with Mr Sandelson being an artist, introduced exhibitions there.

A Monet bridge in the splendid gardens of Narborough Hall. - Credit: Archant library

Dr Merrison's work on transforming the gardens, which have been opened to the public, saw it win prestigious awards, including at the Sandringham Flower Show.

And the hall - which is currently covered in flowering wisteria - has also been a popular setting for weddings over the years.

The property has eight bedrooms, six bathrooms, a swimming pool, parkland, woodland and lakes, as well as a barn, two separate annexes and a floristry studio. It has 13 sash bay windows at the front.

Its £4.5m price tag makes it the most expensive house to come up for sale in the county that is not part of a country estate or farm.

Others which came close include Burnham Westgate Hall, in Burnham Market, which was priced at £3.8m and sold after a decade. Appletree House, in Brancaster, also sold for £3.95m last year.

Dr Joanne Merrison, pictured at the hall in 2008. - Credit: Matthew Usher

Inigo, agents for the sale, said: "The current owners have made the most of every aspect of Narborough Hall during their time there, running a celebrated café serving home-grown, seasonal produce, cooked on a traditional open fire.

"There is a cricket pitch within the grounds and Narborough Hall has upheld traditions in hosting the village team for 150 years."

Inside the hall is a drawing room, dining room and sitting room, with bedrooms on the first floor, including the master which has three bay windows overlooking the parkland.

The ancient wisteria at the front of Narborough Hall, for sale. - Credit: Inigo

The agents said: "The current owner is an avid gardener, and the grounds have been described by Country Living, The English Garden and Country Life as one of England’s most truly 'romantic' gardens.

"The grounds have been re-wilded over the years so are a haven for wildlife, as well as native trees and flora. The summer sees Narborough’s flowers in full bloom, borders overflowing with an abundance of colour and life."

Inside Narborough Hall, for sale. - Credit: The Modern House

History of Narborough Hall

Narborough Hall dates to the 16th century. The house was substantially altered and enlarged in around 1770 to include a brick extension on either side of the front sash windows and a crenelated parapet.

In the early 19th century, a service wing extending into the courtyard was added, which now contains an extensive working kitchen.

Built on the site of earlier houses (there are traces of a medieval moat) the Spelman family started the current hall in the late 16th century, using reused medieval stone, probably from a monastery.