News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Lifestyle > Property

Mysterious boarded up cottage for sale for £200,000

Author Picture Icon

Caroline Culot

Published: 12:01 PM July 8, 2021    Updated: 12:23 PM July 8, 2021
Parkside House, Park Road, Diss for sale

The cottage, ripe for renovation, for sale. - Credit: Collier, Evans & Bradnum

A run-down period cottage in a Norfolk town in need of renovation is for sale.

Parkside House, Park Road, Diss, for sale

Inside the property for sale - Credit: Collier, Evans & Bradnum

Parkside House, Park Road, Diss is situated in overgrown gardens but still with some remnants of when it was a cared for home such as curtains at the windows.

Parkside House, Diss, for sale

The old sign on the gate. - Credit: Collier, Evans & Bradnum

It has an old sign on its front gate and some of its windows boarded up. Inside is a brick open fireplace in the living room and some exposed beams as well as latch doors.

Parkside House, Park Road, Diss, for sale

The cottage for sale - Credit: Collier, Evans & Bradnum

Downstairs is also a kitchen, store and utility. Upstairs are two bedrooms and a bathroom.

But little is known about who lived there.

You may also want to watch:

Agents Collier, Evans & Bradnum state: "This beautiful period cottage is bursting with character, with the potential to be renovated into a stunning home."


Most Read

  1. 1 'Always smiling' driver who died in race track crash named
  2. 2 Euro 2020: Norfolk body artist paints full England shirt on friend
  3. 3 Popular Norwich pub closes after staff test positive for Covid-19
  1. 4 Family says death of teen in crash has left 'huge hole' in their lives
  2. 5 Ten weeks of £260k traffic light works at busy Norwich junction
  3. 6 Mum in family space with disabled son in car gets £60 penalty
  4. 7 Woman killed by partner was his prison penpal for eight years
  5. 8 Family-of-seven's home so damp that mushrooms grow in corners
  6. 9 'It will be positive' - Debenhams building in Norwich goes under offer
  7. 10 Norwich-based car dealership sold to international company
Norfolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Watton butcher Steven Smith, with his medal winning dry cured smoked back bacon, and Wayland Sausage

Norfolk Live

Butchers famed for 'delicious' hot baguettes set to close

Thomas Chapman

Author Picture Icon
The Bomb Hole corner of the Snetterton Race Circuit. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norfolk Live

Race driver dies three hours into four-hour race at Snetterton

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
silver Ford Fusion, travelling on Kenside Road towards Cherry Tree Road

Norfolk Live

Man dies after car collides with parked van

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
Klodjan Xhaferrllari is set to take over the business under a new name and identity

Police fear 'new' restaurant is front for owner who breached Covid rules

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus