Mysterious boarded up cottage for sale for £200,000

Published: 12:01 PM July 8, 2021 Updated: 12:23 PM July 8, 2021

The cottage, ripe for renovation, for sale. - Credit: Collier, Evans & Bradnum

A run-down period cottage in a Norfolk town in need of renovation is for sale.

Inside the property for sale - Credit: Collier, Evans & Bradnum

Parkside House, Park Road, Diss is situated in overgrown gardens but still with some remnants of when it was a cared for home such as curtains at the windows.

The old sign on the gate. - Credit: Collier, Evans & Bradnum

It has an old sign on its front gate and some of its windows boarded up. Inside is a brick open fireplace in the living room and some exposed beams as well as latch doors.

The cottage for sale - Credit: Collier, Evans & Bradnum

Downstairs is also a kitchen, store and utility. Upstairs are two bedrooms and a bathroom.

But little is known about who lived there.

Agents Collier, Evans & Bradnum state: "This beautiful period cottage is bursting with character, with the potential to be renovated into a stunning home."



