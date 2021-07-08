Mysterious boarded up cottage for sale for £200,000
Published: 12:01 PM July 8, 2021 Updated: 12:23 PM July 8, 2021
- Credit: Collier, Evans & Bradnum
A run-down period cottage in a Norfolk town in need of renovation is for sale.
Parkside House, Park Road, Diss is situated in overgrown gardens but still with some remnants of when it was a cared for home such as curtains at the windows.
It has an old sign on its front gate and some of its windows boarded up. Inside is a brick open fireplace in the living room and some exposed beams as well as latch doors.
Downstairs is also a kitchen, store and utility. Upstairs are two bedrooms and a bathroom.
But little is known about who lived there.
You may also want to watch:
Agents Collier, Evans & Bradnum state: "This beautiful period cottage is bursting with character, with the potential to be renovated into a stunning home."
Most Read
- 1 'Always smiling' driver who died in race track crash named
- 2 Euro 2020: Norfolk body artist paints full England shirt on friend
- 3 Popular Norwich pub closes after staff test positive for Covid-19
- 4 Family says death of teen in crash has left 'huge hole' in their lives
- 5 Ten weeks of £260k traffic light works at busy Norwich junction
- 6 Mum in family space with disabled son in car gets £60 penalty
- 7 Woman killed by partner was his prison penpal for eight years
- 8 Family-of-seven's home so damp that mushrooms grow in corners
- 9 'It will be positive' - Debenhams building in Norwich goes under offer
- 10 Norwich-based car dealership sold to international company
Don't Miss
Comments powered by Disqus