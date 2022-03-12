My First Home: 'The whole house needed a complete renovation'

As part of our new series, we're asking YOU to share your experiences of buying your first home.

This week David Hinton, sales manager at Brown&Co, shares his story.

When did you buy your first home?

We bought our first home in 2018 having been on the hunt for around six to eight months. We viewed plenty but found the right one in the end.

Where was it?

Norwich.

What was it?

A Victorian house in the north of the city, nicely positioned off St Clements Hill, just a short walk from Sewell Park.

How much did you pay for it?

£250,000.

How did you save for it?

We were in rented accommodation at the time so it was very difficult. We agreed to put money aside every month and to live a slightly quieter life than we were used too. We absolutely loved eating out but decided to cook more together at home.

How did you decide on the location?

We loved the area because of friends and family living close by as well as the excellent variety of pubs and coffee shops in the location.

David's first home was in the north of the city - Credit: Getty Images

What was on your wishlist?

We really wanted a house with a hall entrance, three bedrooms and a family bathroom off a landing; these were key elements to the decision to buy.

We also decided on what roads we would like to live on in the area and kept a close eye on the market. We loved the original features our house offered such as picture rails, skirting, fireplaces and ornate cornicing.

Were there any problems?

No issues at all. Our neighbours in particular are lovely and there is a real sense of community in the area.

How did you feel on move-in day?

Excited but a little concerned with the amount of work required. The term ‘bit off a bit more than we could chew’ came to mind.

Did you do any work to it?

The whole house needed complete renovation after eight years of being rented.

David says there was a particular funny moment, during the renovations, when a friend put his foot through the kitchen ceiling - Credit: Getty Images

Any disaster stories?

We were so lucky with the house but there was a particularly funny moment where a friend slipped off one of the joists upstairs whilst we were changing the bathroom, and his foot went straight through the kitchen ceiling.

What did you learn about homeownership after moving in?

To always try and have a little pot of money for a rainy day. Living in an old house you never quite know what job is next on the agenda.

What advice would you have for other first-time buyers?

To be absolutely certain about the purchase. The property can never be picked up and moved so take your time in finding out about the location, and if it suits your needs.



Want to share the story of your first home? Email me at rebecca.macnaughton@archant.co.uk

