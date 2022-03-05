My First Home: 'I did drop a window on the conservatory roof'

Ben Rivett, joint head of residential sales at Savills, Norfolk, saved hard for his first home with wife, Becky - Credit: Ben Rivett

As part of our new series, we're asking YOU to share your experiences of buying your first home - starting with Ben Rivett, joint head of residential at Savills in Norwich.

When did you buy your first home?

We, my wife Becky and I, bought our first home in 2014. We had been looking for three years, but did not want to compromise.

Where was it?

Old Buckenham.

What was it?

It was a pretty (through our eyes anyway!) semi-detached Victorian cottage, with a south facing garden and out houses, with a bit of a secret garden behind it that looked out over fields.

How much did you pay for it?

£225,000.

How did you save for it?

I was 27 when we bought the house, and had been living at home. We had a very set idea of what we wanted and we knew we would have to save hard – not have smart new cars or exotic holidays for example.

It was a bit of a life choice but we were keen to set off on the property ladder in the way we wanted. It’s the same now in our new home. We want nice curtains and to extend the property at some point, so we give up other elements to be able to do so. I appreciate that’s not always everyone’s choice. I hope to find the balance one day!

Ben's first home with his wife Becky was in Old Buckenham, south Norfolk - Credit: Sonya Duncan

How did you decide on the location?

At the time Becky was working in Bury St Edmunds so it was the right side of Norwich for that.

What was on your wishlist?

Location had to be right, it had to be a pretty cottage, with nice rooms, garden, natural light, a wood burner and charm.

We knew we would move on from it, so it also needed to have a marketability that meant we could sell it well in any market.

Were there any problems?

The rear first floor windows were above a conservatory, so when I needed to paint them I had to take the whole casement off, somehow not let it drop on the conservatory roof and then take it down through the house to paint and recondition. A major faff.

How did you feel on move-in day?

Very excited, slightly daunted, and cold. There was a long hold up with the solicitors so it took months to exchange and it was December by the time we moved in.

Luckily one of our neighbours, John, came round to introduce himself with a bucket of logs for the wood burner. It was such a kind thing to do and we knew then it was going to be a happy place to live.

Did you do any work to it?

We redecorated, added some cabinetry, changed the bathroom, added some subtle but effective updating like LED lights in the kitchen, and changed the garden around a bit. There were lots of little things that collectively made a big impact.

Any mishaps?

I did drop one of the windows on the conservatory roof – thankfully it was strong enough to cope.

After moving in, Ben says he realised that nothing about owning a house is cheap - even a small one - Credit: Getty Images

What did you learn about homeownership after moving in?

That nothing about running a house is cheap, even a small one!

What advice would you have for other first-time buyers?

There is always a context, but if you hope to move on at some stage perhaps do your research on likely target markets for when you come to sell and tailor your works around that.

Anyone buying our house was going to be looking for a country cottage in a rural village, so we made sure the property ticked the boxes of that lifestyle. Any other theme/look would have narrowed our market and been a risk.



