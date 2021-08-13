North Norfolk manor house with sea views for sale for £1.2m

Published: 6:00 AM August 13, 2021

A 17th-century house in Mundesley, complete with a sea view, has come up for sale for £1.2m.

It is being marketed as either a full-time family home, or a second home and holiday let. It is set back off the road and is accessed via a graveled driveway.

The seven-bed house forms about 75pc of the original manor house and has Dutch gabled ends, the original flooring, cornicing, and open fireplaces.

The ground floor is entered through the conservatory, into the entrance hall.

Off the hall is the drawing-room, the large sitting room, both with bay windows and fireplaces, and the cinema room.

Then there is a boot room and the kitchen, complete with an Aga, breakfast bar, and larder.

There is also a garden room that serves as a breakfast room and dining area, the glass windows give views of the hot tub and the underfloor heating allows use in winter.

The first floor contains five bedrooms. The master bedroom, the 'Pink' room looks over the gardens and has a pink roll-top bath and washbasin.

The 'Savoy' room offers sea views out of bay windows, and there are three other rooms on this floor, the 'Polo', the 'Bird', and the 'Ship' rooms. The first floor has two bathrooms, one with a roll-top bath and the other with a shower.

The second floor has a further two bedrooms, the 'Crows Nest', and the 'Lookout', which has sea views.

The manor house is set within just under an acre of land, with a beach garden that has direct access to the beach, and formal lawns with mature trees for privacy.

PROPERTY FACTS

Cromer Road, Norwich

Guide Price: £1,200,000

Coast and Country, 01263 800474, www.coastandcountryea.co.uk