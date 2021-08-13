News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
North Norfolk manor house with sea views for sale for £1.2m

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 6:00 AM August 13, 2021   
cromer road house

An aerial view of the 17th-century property, with a view of the sea - Credit: Coast and Country

A 17th-century house in Mundesley, complete with a sea view, has come up for sale for £1.2m.

It is being marketed as either a full-time family home, or a second home and holiday let. It is set back off the road and is accessed via a graveled driveway.

cromer road house

The 17th-century manor house, with gabled roof - Credit: Coast and Country

The seven-bed house forms about 75pc of the original manor house and has Dutch gabled ends, the original flooring, cornicing, and open fireplaces.

cromer road house

The entrance hall - Credit: Coast and Country

The ground floor is entered through the conservatory, into the entrance hall.

Off the hall is the drawing-room, the large sitting room, both with bay windows and fireplaces, and the cinema room.

You may also want to watch:

Then there is a boot room and the kitchen, complete with an Aga, breakfast bar, and larder.

cromer road house

The drawing room, with original fireplaces - Credit: Coast and Country

cromer road house

The kitchen, with Aga and larder - Credit: Coast and Country

There is also a garden room that serves as a breakfast room and dining area, the glass windows give views of the hot tub and the underfloor heating allows use in winter.

cromer road house

The garden room, hich functions as a dining area - Credit: Coast and Country

The first floor contains five bedrooms. The master bedroom, the 'Pink' room looks over the gardens and has a pink roll-top bath and washbasin.

The 'Savoy' room offers sea views out of bay windows, and there are three other rooms on this floor, the 'Polo', the 'Bird', and the 'Ship' rooms. The first floor has two bathrooms, one with a roll-top bath and the other with a shower.

cromer road house

The roll-top bath in the master bedroom - Credit: Coast and Country

cromer road house

The Savoy room, with a bay window - Credit: Coast and Country

The second floor has a further two bedrooms, the 'Crows Nest', and the 'Lookout', which has sea views.

cromer road house

The Lookout room - Credit: Coast and Country

The manor house is set within just under an acre of land, with a beach garden that has direct access to the beach, and formal lawns with mature trees for privacy.

cromer road house

The beach garden - Credit: Coast and Country

cromer road house

The garden of the property - Credit: Coast and Country

PROPERTY FACTS

Cromer Road, Norwich

Guide Price: £1,200,000

Coast and Country, 01263 800474, www.coastandcountryea.co.uk

North Norfolk News
Cromer News

