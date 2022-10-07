Promotion

Mundesley Holiday Village enjoys a stunning coastal location at one of the best beaches in the UK - Credit: Nick Hargrave

With 30 years of experience in the holiday sector, the Beeston Group owns eight holiday parks in East Anglia. The oldest in its portfolio is the site at Mundesley, which was originally established in 1933 and designed in the shape of a sail to reflect the nearby Stow Hill Windmill.

Over the past seven years, the company has transformed it from a traditional holiday camp into a luxury holiday village after a multimillion-pound investment.

A finalist at the Hoseasons Diamond Awards, Mundesley Holiday Village offers lodges, cottages, bungalows and barns nestled close to the beach, village and surrounding countryside on the picturesque north Norfolk coast.

The latest development at Mundesley Holiday Village is Field View, a collection of state-of-the-art lodges. Manufactured by Oakgrove and Prestige, the lodges provide excellent investment opportunities offering a guaranteed return of 6pc, plus personal usage weeks. Field View accommodation is also available for rent or purchase on a ‘lifestyle’ basis.

From 10am to 4pm on Saturday, October 15, the Beeston Group is hosting an open day where visitors can explore the properties.

Attend the open day on October 15 to explore property investment opportunities at Mundesley Holiday Village - Credit: Nick Hargrave

“We will be showcasing our new luxury lodges and bungalows, which offer fantastic investment opportunities,” says Timm Hay, managing director of the Beeston Group. “Visitors can also explore the array of facilities on-site, including the spa centre, gym and games room.”

The selection of pet-friendly accommodation on offer includes three-beds with en suite shower rooms, a kitchen and spacious living area, a large decking area with hot tubs, sun loungers and outside dining table and chairs, as well as private parking, high-speed fibre broadband and 50-inch smart TVs.

“We also have a selection of high-end barn conversions with accommodation for up to 10 people, with hot tubs, saunas and a cinema room.”

The open day presents the perfect opportunity for those interested in owning an exclusive second home at a beautiful seaside retreat in Norfolk. Visitors can also experience first-hand the welcoming community of like-minded individuals that gives Mundesley Holiday Village its unique character.

Accommodation on offer includes three-beds with en suite shower rooms, a kitchen and spacious living area, a large decking area with hot tub, sun loungers and outside dining table and chairs - Credit: Nick Hargrave

Timm says that the Beeston Group works hard to ensure that all of its sites are in perfect accord with the local community.

“The Beeston Group benefits the local economy by employing many people and bringing tourism to the area,” he says. “Our holidaymakers are all spending money in north Norfolk shops, cafés and restaurants.”

With close access to the Norfolk Boards and the fine city of Norwich, Mundesley Holiday Village offers the perfect getaway.

“Owners and guests can create the memories of a lifetime at their new home away from home,” says Timm. “Our team looks forward to welcoming you and your family.”

