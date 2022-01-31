Do you live in the trendiest part of Norwich?

Brimming with period terraced houses, renowned pubs and thriving independent businesses, and within walking distance of the city, NR3, the north city area of Norwich, is in hot demand from would-be buyers, according to local estate agents.

The so-called Silver Triangle stretches from Silver Road to Aylsham Road, then out towards Sprowston. It encompasses Magdalen Road and Sprowston Road and includes the many smaller side streets resplendent with Victorian terraced houses.

It's where I bought my first house 20 years ago; a do-er upper on Magdalen Road. I loved it there, mainly thanks to the local pubs, but over the years it's seen bars revamped and new eateries and independent businesses flourishing. So now there are even more reasons to love NR3. Let's have a look...

What do estate agents say?

Maxwell Harrison, Pymm and Co

"NR3 is a really popular bidding market, comparable with NR1.

"There are obviously a lot of terraced properties, which attracts first time buyers, and you usually find houses that come on the market in NR3 get a serious amount of interest.

"Recently, a house became available on Northcote Road and we were just flooded with offers.

"Buyers find it attractive because it's close to the city centre, has good pubs and cafes, and a lot of the properties are off the main roads.

"Families also like the fact that lots of the houses have a garden."

Jamie Minors, Minors and Brady Estate Agents

"The period terrace market has exploded again.

"Demand for Victorian terraces is the highest I’ve ever seen it, and some properties are achieving 30-plus viewings in one weekend.

"Buyers are attracted to the area because it's walking distance to the city, has good pubs and they like the period features of the properties."

According to Rightmove, the price of an average north city property is £213,887, and the majority of those sold during the last year were terraced houses.

However, so much in demand is the area, that it's not unusual for bidding wars between keen would-be owners, with several properties recently going for well above the asking price.

Willis Street, NR3 - Credit: Minors and Brady

A bidding war broke out for this two-bedroom, mid terrace on Willis Street, with offers of up to £20,000 over the £220,000 asking price.

Interior, Willis Street, NR3 - Credit: Minors and Brady

This two-bedroom, mid-terrace on Spencer Street has also attracted lots of interest, and has sold STC for, again, £20,000 over the £190,000 guide price.

House for sale in Leonards Street - Credit: Minors and Brady

Interior of house in Leonards Street - Credit: Minors and Brady

It has some of the best pubs in Norwich

The Whalebone, Magdalen Road

This place has been transformed over the years to be a great place to meet with friends. It's been extended inside and out, so there's lots of space to enjoy a drink, which includes beers from local breweries, and the outdoor heated patio areas are warm and comfortable even in the colder months.

If you're peckish, grab some street food from Harry's Soul Train just outside. Four nights a week you'll find them cooking up a treat of tacos, wings, falafel, smashed burgers and dirty fries.

The Brewery Tap Norwich NR3. Daniel Arden, Manager, Mark White, Owner, Nina Bullock, Business Development Manager. Pictures: Brittany Woodman - Credit: Archant

The Brewery Tap, Lawson Road

Formerly the Ship, the Brewery Tap opened in 2011, offering beer from some of the best breweries around the world. It also hosts some great live music provided by established local bands.

"We've seen the area grow, and with that growth our business has grown too. It's been phenomenal," says owner Mark White.

"With more businesses opening up, and as more pubs are taken on in the area, it's been fantastic.

"Each pub offers something different, and there's a pub for every mood that you're in.

"The Golden Triangle is hugely desirable, but in terms of up and coming independent businesses, NR3 is better and more thriving. I think it's the most important area in the city."

The Artichoke

The epitome of old meets new, a bit like Norwich itself. A modern refurbished pub in an Iconic listed building, which serves up a great selection of craft beers and natural ciders.

The Stanley

It’s changed hands serval times over the years, and these days The Stanley is looking great. Its combination of stripped wood floors, dark blue walls and a gorgeous log burner make it really cosy, or if you'd prefer a bit of fresh air, head outside and you'll find the courtyard. Here, you'll enjoy delicious beers and signature cocktails, and it's been building up a rather wonderful reputation for its brunches.

Amazing food



From the pizzas at The Shack on Waterloo Road, to the giant Yorkshire pudding wraps of the Food Vault on Silver Road, there are culinary delights to be had in NR3.

The Food Vault, Silver Road Norwich NR3. Owner, Sam Brown. Pictures: Brittany Woodman - Credit: Archant

The Rosebery pub, on Rosebery Road, will serve up a fantastic roast dinner courtesy of Blue's Sunday Lunch. If you're looking for a great fry up, you've got to try the Denmark Cafe on Sprowston Road. For later risers, try a brunch at the ultra cool Urban Lounge on Magdalen Road.

The Urban Lounge Norwich Magdalen Road. Pictures: Brittany Woodman - Credit: Archant

Alex Elliot, NR3 Resident and Barista - Credit: Angie George

Why do locals love it so much?

Alex Elliot, NR3 Resident and Barista at The Food Vault

"I love it here," he says. "I've lived on Spencer Street for about six years. Not only is it cheaper to buy and rent here, it has so much going for it.

"You're close to the best pubs in Norwich, there's a mix of families, young people and creatives.

"You can walk to the city, you're a short walk to the best curry houses on Magdalen Street, and you have Mousehold Heath, which has the best view over Norwich. It was amazing to have Mousehold in lockdown.

"It feels like nothing is too far away."

June Muskett, NR3 Resident - Credit: June Muskett

June Muskett, NR3 Resident

"I love it here, and have lived in NR3 for 12 years. I used to work in Norwich and moved here from Kessingland when I retired.

"My part of NR3 is 20 minutes walk from the city centre, not far from the lovely Wensum near the Jarrold Bridge and Mousehold Heath.

"It has nice pubs and coffee places, and I've even heard it referred to as the Shoreditch of Norwich".

Adrian and Amanda Dunham, Owners, The Gallery - Credit: DI/TG

Adrian Dunham, Owner, The Gallery, Waterloo Road

"We wanted to set up a good studio-type salon right amongst the chimney pots," says Adrian, who started his multi-award-winning business here with his wife Amanda (pictured) in 1986.

"When we set up, there weren't many exciting businesses in the area so it was a risk. But over 36 years we've gone from strength to strength and haven't looked back."

"What's lovely is, over the years we've really seen dramatic changes in NR3.

"We've got an eclectic mix of creative young people coming in, and it's an area with a lot of best pubs and food. You could do the best pub crawl in the city within a mile radius!" he laughs.

Parks and open spaces



For an area of many Victorian terraces, there's actually a lot of open space on offer, with great parks and woodland on your doorstep - something which the pandemic has reminded us to be very grateful for.

Mousehold Heath - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Mousehold Heath

Offering the best views over the city, and with over 180 acres of heathland, woodland and open space, it's the perfect place for a ramble with the kids and/or the dog year-round.

You can take your children to visit the vinegar pond, where you can follow the progress of the frogspawn growing into tadpoles and frogs.

During the spring and summer you can have a go at the pitch and putt, and come November, you can take advantage of the view point and watch the magical city fireworks.

Waterloo Park Norwich. Pictures: Brittany Woodman - Credit: Archant

Waterloo Park, Angel Road

This is a beautiful pavilion park with lots of open space.

The cafe in the pavilion offers up delicious food seven days a week and is dog-friendly too. While you have a cuppa, you can enjoy the surroundings.

For children, there is a gated play area with swings, slides and climbing frames. There's lots of fun to be had when the water fountains are switched on in the splash pad in summer, too.

Sewell Park Norwich NR2. Pictures: Brittany Woodman - Credit: Archant

Sewell Park - Constitution Hill/St Clements Hill

There's really something for everyone here - an expanse of grass for families to play and have picnics, a contained children's play area, and it's a lovely place to walk your dog and meet other dog owners. It's particularly suited to an early morning meander or an evening's sniff before bedtime (for the dogs, that is!)

Atop of the park, in the school grounds, is the fabulous Sewell Barn Theatre. With top performances by local companies, this year it's hosting productions by playwrights such as Alan Ayckbourn, Karen Forbes, and Dylan Thomas.



