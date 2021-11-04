The most-viewed homes for sale in Norfolk in October

The third most viewed home, in High Street in Wighton - Credit: Spalding & Co

The most popular properties on the market in Norfolk last month included two cottages, a Tudor hall, and a stable conversion.

Property listing website Zoopla records how many people have viewed the listing for each home in the past 30 days.

The most-viewed home in Norfolk was a detached period building in Holt Road in Langham.

The eight-bed stable conversion recently sold with a guide price of £250,000 with William H Brown.

There is currently no living room in the property but there is the potential to convert part of the stable.

The second most viewed home, in Watch House Lane in Bacton - Credit: William H Brown

The second most-viewed home in the county was is a bungalow in Watch House Lane in Bacton.

The four-bed recently sold at auction with a guide price of £270,000 with William H Brown.

The second most viewed home, in Watch House Lane in Bacton - Credit: William H Brown

The brick and flint property has two bathrooms and two reception rooms.

It has mature gardens with fruit trees and is just a short walk from the sandy beach at Bacton.

The third most viewed home, in High Street in Wighton - Credit: Spalding & Co

Another brick and flint property in High Street in Wighton was the third most-viewed property in Norfolk last month.

The two-bed cottage is on the market for £400,000 with Spalding & Co.

The third most viewed home, in High Street in Wighton - Credit: Spalding & Co

The property has two bathrooms and one reception room with a log burner and period features throughout.

The house is "tucked away" and is just three miles from the coast at Wells-next-the-Sea.

The fourth most viewed property, Hardley Hall in Hardley - Credit: Strutt & Parker

The fourth most-viewed property was Hardley Hall in Hardley, a Grade II listed Tudor hall.

The eight-bed 15th-century hall is on the market for £1.85m with Strutt & Parker.

The fourth most viewed property, Hardley Hall in Hardley - Credit: Strutt & Parker

The flint and brick country house overlooks surrounding farmland and countryside and has lots of period features such as an Elizabethan porch and an underground passage to the church.

The hall has three floors, five bathrooms and four reception rooms.

The fifth most viewed property, in Comber Close in Scole - Credit: Whittley Paris

A semi-detached house in Comber Close in Scole was the fifth most popular property on the website.

The three-bed was recently sold with a guide price of £118,125 with Whittley Parish.

The fifth most viewed property, in Comber Close in Scole - Credit: Whittley Paris

The property has one bathroom and one reception room.

The garden is partially south-facing and there are climbing plants on the front wall.

It was sold on a shared ownership with Saffron Housing.

Would you like to stay up to date with the latest property news in your area? Sign up to our Eastern Daily Press newsletter for our pick of the best local property stories.