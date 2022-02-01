The most-viewed homes for sale in Norfolk in January

Among the most-viewed homes is a cliffside manor with an indoor pool - Credit: Paul Glenn/Coast and Country

The most popular properties on the market in Norfolk last month included a cliffside manor, a lodge-style home, and a Golden Triangle terrace.

Property listing website Zoopla records how many people have viewed the listing for each home in the past 30 days.

Cliff House, Trimingham, is for sale for offers in excess of £600,000 - Credit: Paul Glenn/Coast and Country

Inside the sitting room at Cliff House - Credit: Paul Glenn/Coast and Country

The most viewed home in Norfolk in January is none other than Cliff House in Trimingham, which was also the ninth most viewed property nationally on Zoopla. It is on the market for offers in excess of £600,000 with Coast & Country.

The Victorian seaside home is currently run as a holiday business and has six bedrooms, four bathrooms, two reception rooms and balcony in approximately 1.75 acres of land. There is also a heated swimming pool and an orchard in the wraparound garden.









The next most-viewed is a two-bed terrace house in Egyptian Goose Road in Sprowston near Norwich. It has one bathroom and two reception rooms and it is on the market with Strike for £230,000.

There is a landscaped front and back garden as well as room for two cars to park. The mid-terrace is close to local amenities and Norwich while still being in a sought-after suburb.

A two-bedroom chalet-style lodge was the third most-viewed home in Norfolk in January - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

There are two reception rooms on the ground floor of the Yarmouth Road home - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

The third most viewed home in Norfolk is a 20th-century chalet-style lodge in Thorpe St Andrew near Norwich. The Yarmouth Road home is up for auction with Auction House East Anglia and has a guide price of £170,000 to £190,000.

The two-bed is a 'fixer-upper' that was built in 1910 and has been let out to the same tenant for 30 years. It requires modernisation but has one bathroom, two reception rooms and a kitchen, with a small garden.

The next most-viewed is a bungalow on Woodland Drive in Old Catton near Norwich. The three-bed is on the market for £350,000 with Purple Bricks and has no onward chain.

There is one bathroom, two reception rooms and a conservatory in the house which has a generous wrap-around garden, drive and garage. There are also bay windows and a feature fireplace.

This three-bed end-terrace was the fifth most-viewed home in Norfolk in January - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

The dining room of the Muriel Road home - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

The fifth most viewed home in Norfolk is a three-bed terrace in Norwich's Golden Triangle. The home on Muriel Road is up for auction with Auction House East Anglia and has a guide price of £180,000 to £200,000.

The Victorian end-of-terrace property is in need of updating and redecorating but offers wide appeal and could suit either an owner, occupier or an investor. It has two reception rooms and a wet room as well as a walled front garden and a west-facing garden.

