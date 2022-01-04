The most-viewed homes for sale in Norfolk in December

The most popular properties on the market in Norfolk last month included a cottage, a Victorian hall, and a barn conversion.

Property listing website Zoopla records how many people have viewed the listing for each home in the past 30 days.

The most-viewed home in Norfolk in December was in Wighton. - Credit: Spalding & Co

A brick and flint property in High Street in Wighton was the most-viewed home in Norfolk last month.

The two-bed cottage is on the market for £400,000 with Spalding & Co.

The property has two bathrooms and one reception room, with a log burner and period features throughout.

The house is "tucked away" and is just three miles from Wells-next-the-Sea.

The second most-viewed property in Norfolk in December was a cliffside home in Mundesley Road in Trimingham.

The six-bed Victorian house with sea views is on the market for £600,000 with Coast and Country.

It has four bathrooms and two reception rooms and is currently being run as a holiday let.

The property is in a plot of 1.75 acres and has a wrap-around garden with a large heated swimming pool.

A five-bed farmhouse in Burnham Road in South Creake was the third most-viewed property.

The 17th-century north Norfolk home is on the market for £1.5m with Savills.

The property in South Creake has space for a tennis court and swimming pool. - Credit: Savills

The property contains five bathrooms and four receptions rooms as well as having an outbuilding.

The garden is walled and has a river meandering through it.

Another of the most viewed properties was a barn conversion in Rectory Road in Suffield.

The two-bed and chain-free property is on the market for £280,000 with William H Brown.

The barn conversion in Suffield has a thatched roof and exposed beams. - Credit: William H Brown

The barn conversion, with a thatched roof and exposed beams, has two bedrooms and one reception room.

The countryside location also has access to a shared conservation area.

The fifth most-viewed property in Norfolk in December was a waterfront property in Lower Street in Horning.

The Broads home has four bedrooms and is on the market for £1.25m with Waterside Estate Agents.

The Norfolk Broads property has a thatched roof. - Credit: Waterside Estate Agents

Built in 2002, this property has a thatched roof and an elm-clad exterior.

There is a private garden as well as 150 feet of private mooring on the River Bure.

