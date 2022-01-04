News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
The most-viewed homes for sale in Norfolk in December

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 3:48 PM January 4, 2022
Lower Street in Horning

The Norfolk Broads property has a thatched roof. - Credit: Waterside Estate Agents

The most popular properties on the market in Norfolk last month included a cottage, a Victorian hall, and a barn conversion.

Property listing website Zoopla records how many people have viewed the listing for each home in the past 30 days.

High Street in Wighton

The most-viewed home in Norfolk in December was in Wighton. - Credit: Spalding & Co

A brick and flint property in High Street in Wighton was the most-viewed home in Norfolk last month. 

The two-bed cottage is on the market for £400,000 with Spalding & Co.

High Street in Wighton

The most-viewed home in Norfolk in December was in Wighton. - Credit: Spalding & Co

The property has two bathrooms and one reception room, with a log burner and period features throughout.

The house is "tucked away" and is just three miles from Wells-next-the-Sea.

The second most-viewed property in Norfolk in December was a cliffside home in Mundesley Road in Trimingham.

The six-bed Victorian house with sea views is on the market for £600,000 with Coast and Country.

It has four bathrooms and two reception rooms and is currently being run as a holiday let.

The property is in a plot of 1.75 acres and has a wrap-around garden with a large heated swimming pool.

A five-bed farmhouse in Burnham Road in South Creake was the third most-viewed property.

The 17th-century north Norfolk home is on the market for £1.5m with Savills.

Huge traditional Norfolk farmhouse in South Creake near Fakenham for sale for £1.5m

The property in South Creake has space for a tennis court and swimming pool. - Credit: Savills

The property contains five bathrooms and four receptions rooms as well as having an outbuilding.

The garden is walled and has a river meandering through it. 

Another of the most viewed properties was a barn conversion in Rectory Road in Suffield.

The two-bed and chain-free property is on the market for £280,000 with William H Brown.

Rectory Road in Suffield

The barn conversion in Suffield has a thatched roof and exposed beams. - Credit: William H Brown

The barn conversion, with a thatched roof and exposed beams, has two bedrooms and one reception room. 

The countryside location also has access to a shared conservation area.

Rectory Road in Suffield

The barn conversion in Suffield has access to a shared conservation area. - Credit: William H Brown

The fifth most-viewed property in Norfolk in December was a waterfront property in Lower Street in Horning.

The Broads home has four bedrooms and is on the market for £1.25m with Waterside Estate Agents.

Lower Street in Horning

The Norfolk Broads property has a thatched roof. - Credit: Waterside Estate Agents

Built in 2002, this property has a thatched roof and an elm-clad exterior.

There is a private garden as well as 150 feet of private mooring on the River Bure.

Lower Street in Horning

This home has four bedrooms and 150 feet of private mooring on the River Bure - Credit: Waterside Estate Agents

