The most-viewed homes for sale in Norfolk in December
- Credit: Waterside Estate Agents
The most popular properties on the market in Norfolk last month included a cottage, a Victorian hall, and a barn conversion.
Property listing website Zoopla records how many people have viewed the listing for each home in the past 30 days.
A brick and flint property in High Street in Wighton was the most-viewed home in Norfolk last month.
The two-bed cottage is on the market for £400,000 with Spalding & Co.
The property has two bathrooms and one reception room, with a log burner and period features throughout.
The house is "tucked away" and is just three miles from Wells-next-the-Sea.
The second most-viewed property in Norfolk in December was a cliffside home in Mundesley Road in Trimingham.
Most Read
- 1 Interactive map reveals the Norfolk postcodes with the highest Covid rates
- 2 Tributes to mum who died in Boxing Day crash
- 3 Fancy this as your next home? You'll have to work for it...
- 4 Eight flood alerts in place across Norfolk and Waveney
- 5 Teddy Bear Express coming to Norfolk and kids go free
- 6 Sporting director role ends as City legend is linked to managerial return
- 7 Covid-19 in Norfolk hits new record levels as rates rise nearly 40pc
- 8 Norfolk gym owner comes second in international strongman competition
- 9 Drivers urged to be extra vigilant to deter catalytic converter theft gangs
- 10 How is pub coping a year after getting no customers?
The six-bed Victorian house with sea views is on the market for £600,000 with Coast and Country.
It has four bathrooms and two reception rooms and is currently being run as a holiday let.
The property is in a plot of 1.75 acres and has a wrap-around garden with a large heated swimming pool.
A five-bed farmhouse in Burnham Road in South Creake was the third most-viewed property.
The 17th-century north Norfolk home is on the market for £1.5m with Savills.
The property contains five bathrooms and four receptions rooms as well as having an outbuilding.
The garden is walled and has a river meandering through it.
Another of the most viewed properties was a barn conversion in Rectory Road in Suffield.
The two-bed and chain-free property is on the market for £280,000 with William H Brown.
The barn conversion, with a thatched roof and exposed beams, has two bedrooms and one reception room.
The countryside location also has access to a shared conservation area.
The fifth most-viewed property in Norfolk in December was a waterfront property in Lower Street in Horning.
The Broads home has four bedrooms and is on the market for £1.25m with Waterside Estate Agents.
Built in 2002, this property has a thatched roof and an elm-clad exterior.
There is a private garden as well as 150 feet of private mooring on the River Bure.
Would you like to stay up to date with the latest property news in your area? Sign up to our Eastern Daily Press newsletter for our pick of the best local property stories.