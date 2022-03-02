The most-viewed homes for sale in Norfolk in February

Old Hall in Mulbarton, one of the most-viewed homes in Norfolk, has a large sunroom in the garden - Credit: Savills

The most popular properties on the market in Norfolk last month included a listed hall, a barn with potential for conversion and a bungalow.

Property listing website Zoopla records how many people have viewed the listing for each home in the past 30 days.

Old Hall is a seven-bedroom in Mulbarton - Credit: Savills

The study in Old Hall, Mulbarton - Credit: Savills

One of the most-viewed homes in Norfolk in February was a seven-bedroom country house in The Common in Mulbarton.

It is on the market for £1.85m with Savills.

Old Hall is Grade II listed, having been built in 1570, and is situated in seven acres with a moat, former dairy buildings and paddocks.

The next most-viewed property in the county was a three-bedroom bungalow in Links Avenue in Hellesdon which is on the market for £450,000 with William's Way.

This bungalow has a huge open-plan living space with large windows, combining the kitchen, dining room and lounge. There is also a generous garden.

The barn in Trunch has planning permission to become a three-bed home - Credit: William H Brown

The barn is historic, with brick and flint walls - Credit: William H Brown

Another of the most-viewed homes in the county was a barn that could potentially be converted into a three-bedroom home.

It is up for auction with a guide price of £100,000 with William H Brown.

The property, in Chapel Road in Trunch, is made of historic brick and flint and has permission to become a two-storey, three-bedroom home.

A three-bedroom semi-detached home in Balmoral Road in King's Lynn, on the market for £155,000 with Britton, was another of the popular properties on Zoopla in February.

The ground floor has a conservatory as well as a fireplace in the lounge.

The front of the three-bed end-of-terrace in Great Yarmouth - Credit: William H Brown

The front room in the Wolseley Road property - Credit: William H Brown

Also popular on the property website last month was a three-bedroom end of terrace home in Wolseley Road, Great Yarmouth.

It is on the market for £110,000 with William H Brown.

The property, with two reception rooms, is in need of full refurbishment and has had offers in excess of £140,000.

