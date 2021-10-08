News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
The 5 most-viewed homes for sale in Norfolk in September

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 7:00 AM October 8, 2021   
Thrigby Road in Filby

The view of Filby Broad - Credit: Waterside Estate Agents

The most popular properties on the market in Norfolk last month included a riverside bungalow, a cottage, and a family home.

Property listing website Zoopla records how many people have viewed the listing for each home in the past 30 days.

Woodpecker Lane in Norwich

The exterior of the property - Credit: SoResi

The most viewed property in Norfolk is a semi-detached two-bed house in Woodpecker Lane, Norwich. This house is up for sale for £107,500 with SoResi.

Woodpecker Lane in Norwich

The living room and dining room - Credit: SoResi

Available through the shared ownership scheme, the two-bed house has two bathrooms and a garden to the rear. There is also parking for two cars.

Gordon Avenue, Thorpe St Andrew,

The property from the road - Credit: William H Brown

Next is a detached three-bed bungalow in Gordon Avenue in Thorpe St Andrew, Norwich. This house is up for sale for £325,000 by William H Brown in Sprowston.

Gordon Avenue, Thorpe St Andrew,

The garden - Credit: William H Brown



The three-bed bungalow has one reception room and one bathroom, as well as a garage and a garden to the rear. It also has a patio and pond and is being sold with no chain.

Thrigby Road in Filby

The view of Filby Broad - Credit: Waterside Estate Agents

Another of the most viewed properties in Norfolk is a six-bed bungalow in Thrigby Road in Filby. The house is up for sale for £1,200,000 with Waterside Estate Agents.

Thrigby Road in Filby

The kitchen - Credit: Waterside Estate Agents

The waterside garden leads to the Filby Broad, with a private mooring and jetty. The six-bed also has six bathrooms and four reception rooms, with views over the broad.

Sutton Road in Walpole Cross Keys

The exterior of the property - Credit: Russen and Turner

Also on the list is a three-bed detached cottage in Sutton Road in Walpole Cross Keys, near King's Lynn. This house is up for sale for £250,000 by Russen & Turner.

Sutton Road in Walpole Cross Keys

The dining room and conservatory - Credit: Russen and Turner

The three-bed has one bathroom and two reception rooms. There is a generous front garden with fruit trees in the back garden.

Glenburn Avenue in Sprowston

The front of the property - Credit: William H Brown

The final property is a two-bed bungalow in Glenburn Avenue in Sprowston. This house is up for sale for £300,000 by William H Brown Sprowston.

Glenburn Avenue in Sprowston

The kitchen - Credit: William H Brown

There is also one bathroom and one reception room, with a conservatory on the rear of the property. The garden is enclosed and there is a garage with driveway parking.

