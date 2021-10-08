The 5 most-viewed homes for sale in Norfolk in September
- Credit: Waterside Estate Agents
The most popular properties on the market in Norfolk last month included a riverside bungalow, a cottage, and a family home.
Property listing website Zoopla records how many people have viewed the listing for each home in the past 30 days.
The most viewed property in Norfolk is a semi-detached two-bed house in Woodpecker Lane, Norwich. This house is up for sale for £107,500 with SoResi.
Available through the shared ownership scheme, the two-bed house has two bathrooms and a garden to the rear. There is also parking for two cars.
Next is a detached three-bed bungalow in Gordon Avenue in Thorpe St Andrew, Norwich. This house is up for sale for £325,000 by William H Brown in Sprowston.
The three-bed bungalow has one reception room and one bathroom, as well as a garage and a garden to the rear. It also has a patio and pond and is being sold with no chain.
Another of the most viewed properties in Norfolk is a six-bed bungalow in Thrigby Road in Filby. The house is up for sale for £1,200,000 with Waterside Estate Agents.
The waterside garden leads to the Filby Broad, with a private mooring and jetty. The six-bed also has six bathrooms and four reception rooms, with views over the broad.
Also on the list is a three-bed detached cottage in Sutton Road in Walpole Cross Keys, near King's Lynn. This house is up for sale for £250,000 by Russen & Turner.
The three-bed has one bathroom and two reception rooms. There is a generous front garden with fruit trees in the back garden.
The final property is a two-bed bungalow in Glenburn Avenue in Sprowston. This house is up for sale for £300,000 by William H Brown Sprowston.
There is also one bathroom and one reception room, with a conservatory on the rear of the property. The garden is enclosed and there is a garage with driveway parking.