The 5 most-viewed homes for sale in Norfolk in September

Published: 7:00 AM October 8, 2021

The most popular properties on the market in Norfolk last month included a riverside bungalow, a cottage, and a family home.

Property listing website Zoopla records how many people have viewed the listing for each home in the past 30 days.

The exterior of the property - Credit: SoResi

The most viewed property in Norfolk is a semi-detached two-bed house in Woodpecker Lane, Norwich. This house is up for sale for £107,500 with SoResi.

The living room and dining room - Credit: SoResi

Available through the shared ownership scheme, the two-bed house has two bathrooms and a garden to the rear. There is also parking for two cars.

The property from the road - Credit: William H Brown

Next is a detached three-bed bungalow in Gordon Avenue in Thorpe St Andrew, Norwich. This house is up for sale for £325,000 by William H Brown in Sprowston.

The garden - Credit: William H Brown

You may also want to watch:

The three-bed bungalow has one reception room and one bathroom, as well as a garage and a garden to the rear. It also has a patio and pond and is being sold with no chain.

The view of Filby Broad - Credit: Waterside Estate Agents

Another of the most viewed properties in Norfolk is a six-bed bungalow in Thrigby Road in Filby. The house is up for sale for £1,200,000 with Waterside Estate Agents.

The kitchen - Credit: Waterside Estate Agents

The waterside garden leads to the Filby Broad, with a private mooring and jetty. The six-bed also has six bathrooms and four reception rooms, with views over the broad.

The exterior of the property - Credit: Russen and Turner

Also on the list is a three-bed detached cottage in Sutton Road in Walpole Cross Keys, near King's Lynn. This house is up for sale for £250,000 by Russen & Turner.

The dining room and conservatory - Credit: Russen and Turner

The three-bed has one bathroom and two reception rooms. There is a generous front garden with fruit trees in the back garden.

The front of the property - Credit: William H Brown

The final property is a two-bed bungalow in Glenburn Avenue in Sprowston. This house is up for sale for £300,000 by William H Brown Sprowston.

The kitchen - Credit: William H Brown

There is also one bathroom and one reception room, with a conservatory on the rear of the property. The garden is enclosed and there is a garage with driveway parking.