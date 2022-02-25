26 bedrooms and a cinema room: Norfolk's most expensive property for sale

The District, a 26-bed block of private rooms, is on the market for £2.4million making it the most expensive in Norfolk on Zoopla. - Credit: Purplebricks

A block of 26 privately rented rooms in Norwich's Golden Triangle is the most expensive property on the market in Norfolk advertised on property website Zoopla.

The District, in Unthank Road, is up for sale for £2.4million with estate agents Purplebricks.

According to the property's website, it was designed as accommodation for "professionals searching for co-living experience" and provides 26 private en-suite rooms across three floors.

The property boasts a communal gym, a cinema room, and two parking spaces rented to tenants on a first come, first served basis.

The ground floor of The District houses 10 of the bedrooms, all of which are of varying sizes and layouts. Two communal kitchens are linked by an arch. One of them is connected to an open plan dining room and lounge.

There is also a utility room and a large reception room on the floor.

Downstairs in the basement, tenants have access to a gym and cinema room.

A further 12 bedrooms are on the second floor, each with their own bathrooms which have a shower, toilet and basin.

Two kitchen/diners are available for the use of the 12 tenants living on the floor.

On the third floor are the final four bedrooms, two of which are the largest in the property.

The property is fully let on tenancies of three, six, nine, and 12 months, producing an annual gross income of just under £210,000.

PROPERTY FACTS

Unthank Road, Norwich

Guide Price: £2,400,000

Purplebricks, www.purplebricks.co.uk