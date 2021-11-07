Revealed: The most expensive Norfolk homes sold in September
A cottage in south Norfolk tops the list of the most expensive homes sold in September.
And although the top 10 list features properties in south, west and mid-Norfolk, the majority of the houses with the highest price tag are located in north Norfolk.
The most expensive house sold in Norfolk was in Kenninghall which was snapped up for £596,000.
Other properties include a home in Overstrand sold for £425,000 and another in Hunstanton, sold for £386,000.
Further down the list is a house sold in Mundesley for £295,000.
Here are the top 10 most expensive Norfolk homes sold in September 2021.
- East Church Street, Kenninghall - £596,000
- Pyes Close, Blakeney, £540,000
- High Street, Overstrand - £425,000
- Sutton Drive, Wymondham - £395,000
- Greevegate, Hunstanton - £390,000
- York Avenue, Hunstanton - £386,000
- Railway Road, Downham Market - £372,000
- Grange Avenue, Overstrand - £350,000
- Paston Road, Mundesley - £295,000
- Crown Court, Dereham - £295,000
