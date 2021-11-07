News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Revealed: The most expensive Norfolk homes sold in September

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 9:27 AM November 7, 2021
54 Greevegate, Hunstanton, Norfolk

This Hunstanton home was the fifth most expensive house sold in Norfolk in September 2021 - Credit: Google

A cottage in south Norfolk tops the list of the most expensive homes sold in September.

And although the top 10 list features properties in south, west and mid-Norfolk, the majority of the houses with the highest price tag are located in north Norfolk. 

The most expensive house sold in Norfolk was in Kenninghall which was snapped up for £596,000.

Other properties include a home in Overstrand sold for £425,000 and another in Hunstanton, sold for £386,000.

Further down the list is a house sold in Mundesley for £295,000.

44 Railway Road, Downham Market

This property in Downham Market was the seventh most expensive home sold in Norfolk in September 2021 - Credit: Google

Here are the top 10 most expensive Norfolk homes sold in September 2021.

  1. East Church Street, Kenninghall - £596,000
  2. Pyes Close, Blakeney, £540,000
  3. High Street, Overstrand - £425,000
  4. Sutton Drive, Wymondham - £395,000
  5. Greevegate, Hunstanton - £390,000
  6. York Avenue, Hunstanton - £386,000
  7. Railway Road, Downham Market - £372,000
  8. Grange Avenue, Overstrand - £350,000
  9. Paston Road, Mundesley - £295,000
  10. Crown Court, Dereham - £295,000
The Cobbles, 11 Paston Road, Mundesley

The ninth most expensive home sold in Norfolk in September 2021 was in Mundesley - Credit: Google

