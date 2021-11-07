Revealed: The most expensive Norfolk homes sold in September

This Hunstanton home was the fifth most expensive house sold in Norfolk in September 2021 - Credit: Google

A cottage in south Norfolk tops the list of the most expensive homes sold in September.

And although the top 10 list features properties in south, west and mid-Norfolk, the majority of the houses with the highest price tag are located in north Norfolk.

The most expensive house sold in Norfolk was in Kenninghall which was snapped up for £596,000.

Other properties include a home in Overstrand sold for £425,000 and another in Hunstanton, sold for £386,000.

Further down the list is a house sold in Mundesley for £295,000.

This property in Downham Market was the seventh most expensive home sold in Norfolk in September 2021 - Credit: Google

Here are the top 10 most expensive Norfolk homes sold in September 2021.

East Church Street, Kenninghall - £596,000 Pyes Close, Blakeney, £540,000 High Street, Overstrand - £425,000 Sutton Drive, Wymondham - £395,000 Greevegate, Hunstanton - £390,000 York Avenue, Hunstanton - £386,000 Railway Road, Downham Market - £372,000 Grange Avenue, Overstrand - £350,000 Paston Road, Mundesley - £295,000 Crown Court, Dereham - £295,000

The ninth most expensive home sold in Norfolk in September 2021 was in Mundesley - Credit: Google

