Gallery
From swimming pools to hidden doors: Norfolk's most expensive homes for sale
- Credit: Savills
Norfolk has some incredible homes for sale, from manor houses to Broads cottages, and just because we can't afford them doesn't mean we can't dream.
Here are five of the most expensive houses on the market in the county right now, according to Rightmove.
5. Cobwebs
Guide price: £3m
Called "the ultimate Broads residence" by Waterside Estate Agents, this single-floor cottage on the River Bure in Wroxham has far-reaching views and more than five acres of land.
The property, with seven bedrooms and six bathrooms, has a round living area and a curved kitchen as well as a water garden, a private mooring and parking for up to five cars.
4. Manor House
Guide price: £3.2m
This Grade II listed period home dates back to the 17th century and has links to both Buckingham Palace and Holkham Estate. It is packed with history from a hidden door in the library to an ice house.
Most Read
- 1 Yellow weather warning issued across Norfolk for last day of jubilee
- 2 Woman dies after crash on the A11 in Suffolk
- 3 All Norfolk Platinum Jubilee events changing plans due to forecast rain
- 4 Roads remain closed after crash near Norfolk and Norwich Hospital
- 5 Wymondham jubilee event cancelled due to forecast thunderstorms
- 6 Katherine Jenkins shares moment Queen saved her from embarrassment
- 7 Fears £77m new schools bid could be hit by halt on new homes
- 8 Farke returns to management with Gladbach
- 9 Dogs face ban from popular Norfolk beach
- 10 'Norwich Demands Better' demonstration to take place in city centre
On the market with Sowerbys, the house is the fifth most expensive home for sale in Norfolk. It is in 11 acres of land and has eight bedrooms, five bathrooms, a walled garden, tennis courts, a swimming pool and a party barn.
3. Irmingland Hall
Guide price: £3.5m
Originally built in 1609 and added to in 1920, this country house has six bedrooms and four bathrooms and is the third most expensive home for sale in Norfolk. There is a plethora of period features such as sash windows, vaulted ceilings and more.
Irmingland Hall also has an attached holiday cottage and a number of outbuildings. The gardens are split between formal gardens, with beds and an ornamental pond, and parkland, with an orchard and tennis courts.
2. Tasburgh Hall
Guide price: £3.5m
Set in 25 acres, the property has 15 bedrooms, seven bathrooms and six reception rooms in addition to a hard tennis court, a fishing lake and a courtyard.
The manor house is built from red brick in the late Jacobean style and through its life has been a home, an army searchlight unit and a Buddhist centre.
1. Bliss Blakeney
Guide price: £4.9m
Built five years ago with views of the Blakeney salt marshes and harbour, the most expensive home for sale in Norfolk was called by estate agent Savills "the embodiment of modern coastal living".
Bliss Blakeney has nine bedrooms and 10 bathrooms, with an open-plan living space, a self-contained wing, a cinema room and a raised deck with a swimming pool.