From swimming pools to hidden doors: Norfolk's most expensive homes for sale

Gallery

There are riverside, seaside and countryside homes in Norfolk's most expensive top five homes for sale - Credit: Savills

Norfolk has some incredible homes for sale, from manor houses to Broads cottages, and just because we can't afford them doesn't mean we can't dream.

Here are five of the most expensive houses on the market in the county right now, according to Rightmove.

Cobwebs is accessed by a bridge over a large ornamental pond - Credit: Waterside Estate Agents

Guide price: £3m

Called "the ultimate Broads residence" by Waterside Estate Agents, this single-floor cottage on the River Bure in Wroxham has far-reaching views and more than five acres of land.

The kitchen in Cobwebs in Wroxham - Credit: Waterside Estate Agents

The property, with seven bedrooms and six bathrooms, has a round living area and a curved kitchen as well as a water garden, a private mooring and parking for up to five cars.

Manor House in Bintree is set in 11 acres of land - Credit: Sowerbys

Guide price: £3.2m

This Grade II listed period home dates back to the 17th century and has links to both Buckingham Palace and Holkham Estate. It is packed with history from a hidden door in the library to an ice house.

Inside one of the reception rooms in Manor House - Credit: Sowerbys

On the market with Sowerbys, the house is the fifth most expensive home for sale in Norfolk. It is in 11 acres of land and has eight bedrooms, five bathrooms, a walled garden, tennis courts, a swimming pool and a party barn.

Irmingland Hall is a Grade II listed country house in north Norfolk. Picture: Chris Rawlings - Credit: Savills

Guide price: £3.5m

Originally built in 1609 and added to in 1920, this country house has six bedrooms and four bathrooms and is the third most expensive home for sale in Norfolk. There is a plethora of period features such as sash windows, vaulted ceilings and more.

The garden room overlooks the front garden's lawn. Picture: Chris Rawlings - Credit: Savills

Irmingland Hall also has an attached holiday cottage and a number of outbuildings. The gardens are split between formal gardens, with beds and an ornamental pond, and parkland, with an orchard and tennis courts.

Tasburgh Hall is on the market at a guide price of £3.5m - Credit: Sowerbys

Guide price: £3.5m

Set in 25 acres, the property has 15 bedrooms, seven bathrooms and six reception rooms in addition to a hard tennis court, a fishing lake and a courtyard.

One of the reception spaces - Credit: Sowerbys

The manor house is built from red brick in the late Jacobean style and through its life has been a home, an army searchlight unit and a Buddhist centre.

Lisa describes Bliss Blakeney as a 'Marmite' home - but they always wanted it to be something that got people talking - Credit: Savills

Guide price: £4.9m

Built five years ago with views of the Blakeney salt marshes and harbour, the most expensive home for sale in Norfolk was called by estate agent Savills "the embodiment of modern coastal living".

The family spent over a year getting to know the space before designing their dream home - Credit: Savills/Chris Taylor Photo

Bliss Blakeney has nine bedrooms and 10 bathrooms, with an open-plan living space, a self-contained wing, a cinema room and a raised deck with a swimming pool.