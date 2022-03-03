See inside some of the most expensive beach huts for sale in Norfolk

With demand for beach huts on the Norfolk coast soaring, you may find yourself wondering what is available along our sandy shores.

But a hut on some parts of the county's coast could set you back almost six-figures.

Here are just a few of the most expensive beach huts currently on the market in the county.

Number 25, Wells-Next-the-Sea

Price: £80,000

Number 25 is nestled among the well-known colourful huts on Wells beach. Constructed of painted timber, it is on raised stilts with steps and a veranda to the front.

A lockable door and a drop down window hatch make the space a secure spot for relaxing while at the beach.

Inside the painted interior is a bench seat with storage.

The hut is located in the dog-free area of the beach and is only a short walk from the beach car park.

It can be used for rest, recreation and bathing but not for overnight stays.

164a, Old Hunstanton Beach

Price: £55,000

This hut, located on Old Hunstanton Beach, boasts views over the sand dunes thanks to its elevated position.

It has been extremely well maintained and has its own balcony.

Access to the hut is via a side door which opens into a kitchenette area.

The hut is a short walk from amenities such as a beach café and golf clubhouse.

Beach Hut 3, North Beach in Heacham

Price: £28,000

This blue and white cladded beach hut has a covered veranda, which can be enclosed, as well as glazed double doors that lead into the hut.

Inside, it is panelled with wood effect internal boarding that is easy to maintain and is insulated.

The hut also boats a sink unit, a hob, and a seating area with day beds.

North Beach is a situated close to amusement areas, restaurants, pubs and public toilets.