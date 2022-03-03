News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Lifestyle > Property

See inside some of the most expensive beach huts for sale in Norfolk

Author Picture Icon

Robbie Nichols

Published: 3:26 PM March 3, 2022
Beach hut 3 at North Beach in Heacham

Beach Hut 3 at North Beach in Heacham. - Credit: Belton Duffey

With demand for beach huts on the Norfolk coast soaring, you may find yourself wondering what is available along our sandy shores.

But a hut on some parts of the county's coast could set you back almost six-figures.

Here are just a few of the most expensive beach huts currently on the market in the county.

Number 25, Wells-Next-the-Sea

Price: £80,000

Beach Hut 25 on Wells beach is up for sale

Beach Hut 25 on Wells beach is up for sale - Credit: Belton Duffy

Number 25 is nestled among the well-known colourful huts on Wells beach. Constructed of painted timber, it is on raised stilts with steps and a veranda to the front.

A lockable door and a drop down window hatch make the space a secure spot for relaxing while at the beach.

Inside a beach hut in Wells which is on the market for £80,000 

Inside a beach hut in Wells which is on the market for £80,000 - Credit: Belton Duffy

Most Read

  1. 1 Historic pub closes doors temporarily after tenant moves out
  2. 2 Ear wax removal to end in Norfolk and Waveney GP surgeries
  3. 3 Another cliff fall along north Norfolk coast after wet weather
  1. 4 Norfolk pub undergoes major revamp with Sunday roasts at the heart
  2. 5 Teenager jailed for six years over Norwich triple stabbing
  3. 6 Mystery buyer could kickstart 3,500 homes on outskirts of Norwich
  4. 7 Family behind much-loved Broads pub take on second premises
  5. 8 Thousands of speeding drivers have their cases dropped
  6. 9 Tributes paid to musician who died in UEA Sportspark pool incident
  7. 10 Neighbours react with sadness after sudden death of woman in 70s

Inside the painted interior is a bench seat with storage.

The hut is located in the dog-free area of the beach and is only a short walk from the beach car park.

It can be used for rest, recreation and bathing but not for overnight stays.

164a, Old Hunstanton Beach

Price: £55,000

Beach Hut 164a on Old Hunstanton Beach.

Beach Hut 164a on Old Hunstanton Beach. - Credit: Cruso & Wilkin

This hut, located on Old Hunstanton Beach, boasts views over the sand dunes thanks to its elevated position.

It has been extremely well maintained and has its own balcony.

The beach hut on Old Hunstanton Beach has a small balconied area.

The beach hut has a small balcony area. - Credit: Cruso & Wilkin

Access to the hut is via a side door which opens into a kitchenette area.

The hut is a short walk from amenities such as a beach café and golf clubhouse.

Beach Hut 3, North Beach in Heacham

Price: £28,000

Beach hut 3 at North Beach in Heacham

Beach Hut 3 at North Beach in Heacham. - Credit: Belton Duffey

This blue and white cladded beach hut has a covered veranda, which can be enclosed, as well as glazed double doors that lead into the hut.

Inside, it is panelled with wood effect internal boarding that is easy to maintain and is insulated.

The interior of beach hut 3 at North Beach in Heacham.

The interior of Beach Hut 3 at North Beach in Heacham. - Credit: Belton Duffey

The hut also boats a sink unit, a hob, and a seating area with day beds.

North Beach is a situated close to amusement areas, restaurants, pubs and public toilets.

Hunstanton News
Wells-next-the-Sea News
Heacham News

Don't Miss

Sheringham Fish Bar and Kebab Delight in the town's High Street. 

High street chip shop shut down on emergency hygiene grounds

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
The drivers of a Land Rover and a white Peugeot van crashed in Thursford on Tuesday (March 1) afternoon.

Norfolk Live News

Car ends up on its roof after crash in Norfolk village

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
Sainsbury's has released better-than-expected results for its first quarter. Picture: Andrew Matthew

Sainsbury's set to close three cafés at Norfolk stores

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
Benjamin Huckerby.

Norfolk Live News

Police hunt for wanted Norwich man

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon