From moat to cinema room: Norfolk's most expensive homes for sale

Blofield House, the most expensive home on the market in Norfolk - Credit: Sowerbys

Norfolk has some very expensive homes for sale and just because we can't afford them doesn't mean we can't dream.

Here are four of the most expensive houses on the market in Norfolk right now, according to Rightmove.

Blofield House - Credit: Sowerbys

Norfolk's most expensive home is a Georgian country house in Blofield.

The house with eight bedrooms and five bathrooms is up for sale for £2.75m with Sowerbys.

The kitchen at Blofield House - Credit: Sowerbys

The house has period features such as sash windows and marble fireplaces as well as a hard tennis court and a heated swimming pool.

The property also has 18 acres of land.

Swannington Hall - Credit: Sowerbys

The second most expensive home is a Grade II listed country house from the 15th century in Swannington.

The house, which has six bedrooms and seven bathrooms, is on the market for £2.35m with Sowerbys.

The moat around Swannington Hall - Credit: Sowerbys

The house sits in six acres of land and has an abundance of period features such as Tudor arches and stone fireplaces.

The garden has formal lawns as well as a moat.

Hill House - Credit: Savills

The third most expensive home on the market in Norfolk is an Edwardian house in St Olaves.

The house with six bedrooms and five bedrooms is up for sale for £2.3m with Minors and Brady.

The indoor pool at Hill House - Credit: Savills

The garden is south-facing with a private mooring and helipad.

There is also an indoor swimming pool, which has views over Waveney Valley.

Ladywell Lodge - Credit: Sowerbys

Norfolk's fourth most expensive home is Ladywell Lodge, a private and quiet house in Sedgeford.

The house is up for sale with Sowerbys for £2m and has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

The views from Ladywell Lodge - Credit: Sowerbys

The property has a wine cellar and a cinema room as well as views over the local area.

There is a summer house in the garden and a four-bay cart shed.

