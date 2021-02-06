Beloved family home set in eight acres goes up for sale

Published: 10:15 AM February 6, 2021

A detached six-bedroom home dating back to the Victorian era has come up for sale in Brandon Parva.

It's the first time that the property, known as Moncks Hall, has been available on the open market since the 1930s, after it was bought by the vendor's paternal grandfather. It has since become a beloved family home, with Georgian-style living accommodation and sweeping gardens, and is now for sale with Strutt & Parker for offers in the region of £995,000.

Although it could do with some minor updating, the property retains a number of period features, including its original fireplaces, pamment flooring and sash windows with working shutters as well as an internal stained glass window, which is a real joy to see as you ascend the stairs to the first floor.

Other highlights include a large and welcoming entrance hall, well-proportioned reception rooms including a snug, living room and dining room and a kitchen with a separate scullery.

The ground floor is also home to a useful boot room and a large walk-in pantry, and there are six bedrooms and two bathrooms upstairs.

To the rear of Moncks Hall is the Coop - aptly named because it was the former chicken coop - which provides a separate detached one-bedroom annexe. Completely self-contained, it offers a bedroom, kitchen, shower room and living area and would be well-suited to older relatives who still want a bit of independence. It also enjoys its own private courtyard at the rear and gorgeous views over the gardens and pond.

In total, the property sits in almost 8.5 acres and offers plenty of potential. Although it hasn't been used for equestrian purposes in a number of years, Moncks Hall certainly has the potential to, with four separate paddocks, three stables and a large loose box included in its grounds.

The gardens also feature two ponds with numerous fish, a large walled garden and productive vegetable garden, featuring plum, pear and apple trees, as well as a separate greenhouse.

There are also a number of outbuildings and potentially some farm buildings available by separate negotiation - for more information, contact Strutt & Parker.

