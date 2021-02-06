News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Lifestyle > Property

Beloved family home set in eight acres goes up for sale

Author Picture Icon

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 10:15 AM February 6, 2021   
Photograph of a large Victorian country home with two bay windows and a large garden at the front

This six-bedroom family home dating back to the Victorian era has come up for sale in Brandon Parva - Credit: Strutt & Parker

A detached six-bedroom home dating back to the Victorian era has come up for sale in Brandon Parva.

It's the first time that the property, known as Moncks Hall, has been available on the open market since the 1930s, after it was bought by the vendor's paternal grandfather. It has since become a beloved family home, with Georgian-style living accommodation and sweeping gardens, and is now for sale with Strutt & Parker for offers in the region of £995,000.

Large living room with feature fireplace in the centre as well as a ceiling rose with hanging chandelier and tall well-proportioned ceilings

Many of the property's main features are Georgian-style, including its well-proportioned reception rooms - Credit: Strutt & Parker

Although it could do with some minor updating, the property retains a number of period features, including its original fireplaces, pamment flooring and sash windows with working shutters as well as an internal stained glass window, which is a real joy to see as you ascend the stairs to the first floor.

Other highlights include a large and welcoming entrance hall, well-proportioned reception rooms including a snug, living room and dining room and a kitchen with a separate scullery.

Country-style kitchen with pine base and wall units and pine kitchen table in the centre with six chairs

Inside the kitchen at Moncks Hall, which is on the market for offers in the region of £995,000 - Credit: Strutt & Parker

The ground floor is also home to a useful boot room and a large walk-in pantry, and there are six bedrooms and two bathrooms upstairs.

You may also want to watch:

To the rear of Moncks Hall is the Coop - aptly named because it was the former chicken coop - which provides a separate detached one-bedroom annexe. Completely self-contained, it offers a bedroom, kitchen, shower room and living area and would be well-suited to older relatives who still want a bit of independence. It also enjoys its own private courtyard at the rear and gorgeous views over the gardens and pond.

Formal dining room with large dining table in the centre, patio doors overlooking the garden and a chandelier hanging from the ceiling

The property could do with some updating but offers plenty of potential for a large family - Credit: Strutt & Parker

In total, the property sits in almost 8.5 acres and offers plenty of potential. Although it hasn't been used for equestrian purposes in a number of years, Moncks Hall certainly has the potential to, with four separate paddocks, three stables and a large loose box included in its grounds.

Most Read

  1. 1 Norfolk battles floods and power cuts as snow falls
  2. 2 Police warn of 'awful driving conditions' amid Norfolk snow and wind
  3. 3 Fun-seekers frolic in Norfolk snow - with more to come, forecasters say
  1. 4 Police deal with fallen trees as drivers urged to stay at home
  2. 5 Roads 'very poor' as region wakes to snow and sub-zero temperatures
  3. 6 Beloved family home set in eight acres goes up for sale
  4. 7 Cars stranded in Norwich in 'treacherous' conditions
  5. 8 Man, 47, goes missing from home on coast
  6. 9 Kite-surfer dies after he is found on Suffolk beach
  7. 10 Almost 500 homes hit by power cut amid snow and winds

The gardens also feature two ponds with numerous fish, a large walled garden and productive vegetable garden, featuring plum, pear and apple trees, as well as a separate greenhouse. 

Exterior photograph of a large Victorian country house with hard standing area providing ample off road parking and bright green lawns

The property sits in over eight acres, with a number of outbuildings and a one-bedroom annexe - Credit: Strutt & Parker

There are also a number of outbuildings and potentially some farm buildings available by separate negotiation - for more information, contact Strutt & Parker.

PROPERTY FACTS
Brandon Parva, near Norwich
Offers in the region of £995,000
Strutt & Parker, 01603 950079, www.struttandparker.com

Gaggle of geese grazing next to a pond with a variety of different trees behind them

The grounds at Moncks Hall, which extend to over eight acres, host an abundance of wildlife - Credit: Strutt & Parker


Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Estrella Catalan

People

‘Hugely loved’ NNUH nurse dies of Covid-19

Noah Vickers

Author Picture Icon
Police car

Coronavirus

Police make Covid rule-breakers in cars walk home

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
Springer Spaniels Bonnie and Tilly were stolen from outside of their home in Forncett.

Dog owner 'broken' after Spring Spaniels stolen

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Snow at Cow Tower, Norwich, 16th January 2021. Picture: ELLA WILKINSON

Updated

Parts of region could see six inches of snow by Monday

Clarissa Place

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus