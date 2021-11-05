News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Lifestyle > Property

1950s 'time capsule' home for sale by auction - and it even has a pool!

Author Picture Icon

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 1:30 PM November 5, 2021
Brick built modernist four bed home on Upton Close, Norwich, which is for sale at auction

The home was designed by well-known architect John Winter - Credit: Brown & Co

A city home designed and built in the late 1950s will go up for sale for the first time next month - complete with its own private swimming pool.

The four-bedroom property on Upton Close, off Newmarket Road in Norwich, is for sale by auction with Brown&Co at a guide price of £700,000-£750,000.

The property was designed and built by the well-known architect John Winter, who was born in Norwich and lived in San Francisco and London where he was well-known for his modernist designs - including his own self-build house overlooking Highgate Cemetery.

Rear of 4-bed modernist home for sale at Upton Close, Norwich

The property has a large garden - Credit: Brown & Co

1950s-60s style avocado bathroom suite in an architect designed property for sale on Upton Close, Norwich

The property has an original avocado bathroom suite - Credit: Brown & Co

Large 60s style living room with huge glass windows overlooking back garden in a 4-bed home for sale in Norwich

The semi-open plan living space inside - Credit: Brown & Co

21 Upton Close is typical of the 1950s - complete with 'avocado' bathroom suite - and offers well-arranged yet flexible accommodation over two floors.

It has an open-plan feel, particularly on the ground floor where the reception spaces flow into eachother and links with the single-storey extension to the garage.

You may also want to watch:

The bedrooms are also well laid out and were altered some years ago, incorporating the fifth bedroom into the master room to create a dressing room and en suite bathroom.

The property also offers the potential for further extension - subject to planning - and has an open garden to the front, which leads on to the garage.

Fitted 1950s style kitchen in this 4-bed home at Upton Close, Norwich, which is for sale

The original kitchen - Credit: Brown & Co

Landing leading on to four bedrooms in this modernist home for sale at Upton Close, Norwich

The landing, which leads on to four bedrooms - Credit: Brown & Co

Outdoor pool in huge gardens at a city centre property in Norwich for sale by auction

There is a swimming pool in the garden - Credit: Brown & Co

Most Read

  1. 1 'It has got to stop' - Garage owner given last chance to clear eyesore site
  2. 2 Stunning pictures as Northern Lights become visible over Norfolk
  3. 3 Couple who broke lockdown rules were 'taking photos of socks', court hears
  1. 4 Man at helm of Norwich menswear shop dies aged 96
  2. 5 Former Norfolk police officer jailed over relationship with 14-year-old
  3. 6 Man attacked Norwich couple after climbing through their window
  4. 7 New enterprise park to bring 1,250 jobs, hotel and restaurants
  5. 8 Councillor: No more development until bigger GP surgery built
  6. 9 Close car parks to help environments like north Norfolk's, Chris Packham says
  7. 10 Tributes paid to former medical director at Norwich hospital

The rear garden is divided into two distinct sections and includes a swimming pool and an old scout hut.

Brown&Co's online auction begins at 11am on Tuesday, December 7. 

PROPERTY FACTS
Upton Close, Norwich
Guide price: £700,000-£750,000
Brown&Co, 01603 629871, www.brown-co.com

Would you like to stay up to date with the latest property news in your area? Sign up to our Eastern Daily Press newsletter for our pick of the best local property stories.

Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Shipping containers are being stored on Eye airfield along the A140. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Why are there hundreds of shipping containers stacked up next to the A140?

Matt Powell

Author Picture Icon
The Garden Kitchen Cafe and Event Caterers has won The Good Food Awards for the first time.

Norfolk cafe ranked among best in the UK

Sean Galea-Pace

person
Hector Howlett (left), from Great Witchingham, pictured with his brother Arthur

Family's heartbreak as baby Hector is given just months to live

Thomas Chapman

Author Picture Icon
The old water tower in Dereham is on the market as a four-bedroom home

Old water tower put up for sale as four-bedroom home

Thomas Chapman

Author Picture Icon