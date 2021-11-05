1950s 'time capsule' home for sale by auction - and it even has a pool!

The home was designed by well-known architect John Winter - Credit: Brown & Co

A city home designed and built in the late 1950s will go up for sale for the first time next month - complete with its own private swimming pool.

The four-bedroom property on Upton Close, off Newmarket Road in Norwich, is for sale by auction with Brown&Co at a guide price of £700,000-£750,000.

The property was designed and built by the well-known architect John Winter, who was born in Norwich and lived in San Francisco and London where he was well-known for his modernist designs - including his own self-build house overlooking Highgate Cemetery.

The property has a large garden - Credit: Brown & Co

The property has an original avocado bathroom suite - Credit: Brown & Co

The semi-open plan living space inside - Credit: Brown & Co

21 Upton Close is typical of the 1950s - complete with 'avocado' bathroom suite - and offers well-arranged yet flexible accommodation over two floors.

It has an open-plan feel, particularly on the ground floor where the reception spaces flow into eachother and links with the single-storey extension to the garage.

You may also want to watch:

The bedrooms are also well laid out and were altered some years ago, incorporating the fifth bedroom into the master room to create a dressing room and en suite bathroom.

The property also offers the potential for further extension - subject to planning - and has an open garden to the front, which leads on to the garage.

The original kitchen - Credit: Brown & Co

The landing, which leads on to four bedrooms - Credit: Brown & Co

There is a swimming pool in the garden - Credit: Brown & Co

The rear garden is divided into two distinct sections and includes a swimming pool and an old scout hut.

Brown&Co's online auction begins at 11am on Tuesday, December 7.

PROPERTY FACTS

Upton Close, Norwich

Guide price: £700,000-£750,000

Brown&Co, 01603 629871, www.brown-co.com

Would you like to stay up to date with the latest property news in your area? Sign up to our Eastern Daily Press newsletter for our pick of the best local property stories.