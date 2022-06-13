Modern eco home with 'sunken' sitting room up for sale for £595,000
- Credit: Brown&Co
A sleek and modern home which sits at the end of a private drive in Dereham has come up for sale at a guide price of £595,000.
Selling agents Brown&Co say that the property, which was completed in 2016, incorporates "eco living with modern design".
It includes an "exceptional" open-plan kitchen and dining room, featuring a breakfast bar and excellent range of appliances, as well as a 'sunken' sitting room and a first-floor home office, which enjoys lovely views out and over the grounds.
Bedroom accommodation is located at the other side of the house, overlooking the property's south-facing gardens. The master suite has its own dressing room and en suite shower room and there is a further en suite to the second bedroom, too.
Other accommodation includes a cloakroom, utility room and excellent storage across the main landing.
Outside, the gardens have been carefully landscaped and are located mainly to the front of the property. There is also a raised seating and barbecue area and a larger space which can be accessed from three of the four bedrooms.
A private shingled driveway also provides off-road parking for several vehicles and there is the potential to build a cart lodge or garage, subject to planning.
The property is for sale with no onward chain.
For more information, contact Brown&Co.
PROPERTY FACTS
Norwich Road, Dereham
Guide price: £595,000
Brown&Co, 01603 950069
www.brown-co.com
