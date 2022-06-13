Modern eco home with 'sunken' sitting room up for sale for £595,000

This four-bedroom 'eco home' off Norwich Road in Dereham is for sale at a guide price of £595,000 - Credit: Brown&Co

A sleek and modern home which sits at the end of a private drive in Dereham has come up for sale at a guide price of £595,000.

Selling agents Brown&Co say that the property, which was completed in 2016, incorporates "eco living with modern design".

It includes an "exceptional" open-plan kitchen and dining room, featuring a breakfast bar and excellent range of appliances, as well as a 'sunken' sitting room and a first-floor home office, which enjoys lovely views out and over the grounds.

The open-plan kitchen/dining space - Credit: Brown&Co

Bedroom accommodation is located at the other side of the house, overlooking the property's south-facing gardens. The master suite has its own dressing room and en suite shower room and there is a further en suite to the second bedroom, too.

Other accommodation includes a cloakroom, utility room and excellent storage across the main landing.

The 'sunken' living room which is accessed by a set of stairs - Credit: Brown&Co

Outside, the gardens have been carefully landscaped and are located mainly to the front of the property. There is also a raised seating and barbecue area and a larger space which can be accessed from three of the four bedrooms.



A private shingled driveway also provides off-road parking for several vehicles and there is the potential to build a cart lodge or garage, subject to planning.

The property offers a striking and modern design - even at night - Credit: Brown&Co

The property is for sale with no onward chain.

For more information, contact Brown&Co.

PROPERTY FACTS

Norwich Road, Dereham

Guide price: £595,000

Brown&Co, 01603 950069

www.brown-co.com

Would you like to stay up to date with the latest property news in your area? Sign up to our Eastern Daily Press newsletter for our pick of the best local property stories.