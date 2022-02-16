See inside this modern bungalow surrounded by farmland for sale for £560k
- Credit: William H Brown Select
A modern two-bedroom bungalow hidden in the farmland of Shipdham is on the market for £560,000.
The contemporary home in Cranworth Road, located just five miles away from Dereham, is located on a peaceful plot that spans a third of an acre.
Named the Shrublands Bungalow, the property boasts features such as high ceilings, an open plan living space and a wood burning stove.
Approached from the road, gates lead to a driveway providing ample parking and a garage.
The front door opens into a tiled reception hall with access to a large pantry. Directly opposite the front door is a utility room with a sink and plumbing for a washing machine.
Turning right from the reception hall takes you to the main reception area.
The space incorporates a seating area with a focal point provided by a wood burning stove, plenty of space for a dining table and a kitchen.
The kitchen is fitted with gloss base units, matching wall mounted cabinets, and composite stone worktops. It is separated from the rest of the room by an island unit.
Large sliding doors from the reception room lead to the garden.
Elsewhere in the house are the two bedrooms, which both have high ceilings and exposed timbers.
The bungalow has two modern bathrooms, one with a large shower and one with a free-standing bath tub.
Most of the garden lies to the east of the property with a wide deck accessed from the reception room leading to a lawned garden. It is enclosed by a combination of mature hedging and fencing.
The garden also houses a useful workshop and a summerhouse.
PROPERTY FACTS
Cranworth Road, Shipdham
Guide Price: £560,000
William H Brown Select, 01603 221797, www.williamhbrown.co.uk