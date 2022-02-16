See inside this modern bungalow surrounded by farmland for sale for £560k

A two-bedroom bungalow in Shipdham, near Thetford, is on the market for £560,000 with William H Brown Select. - Credit: William H Brown Select

A modern two-bedroom bungalow hidden in the farmland of Shipdham is on the market for £560,000.

The contemporary home in Cranworth Road, located just five miles away from Dereham, is located on a peaceful plot that spans a third of an acre.

Named the Shrublands Bungalow, the property boasts features such as high ceilings, an open plan living space and a wood burning stove.

The bungalow is surrounded by peaceful farmland on all sides. - Credit: William H Brown Select

Approached from the road, gates lead to a driveway providing ample parking and a garage.

The front door opens into a tiled reception hall with access to a large pantry. Directly opposite the front door is a utility room with a sink and plumbing for a washing machine.

Turning right from the reception hall takes you to the main reception area.

The living room area of the bungalow. - Credit: William H Brown Select

The space incorporates a seating area with a focal point provided by a wood burning stove, plenty of space for a dining table and a kitchen.

The living room area of the bungalow, with its wood burner. - Credit: William H Brown Select

The dining area of the open plan kitchen and reception room. - Credit: William H Brown Select

The kitchen is fitted with gloss base units, matching wall mounted cabinets, and composite stone worktops. It is separated from the rest of the room by an island unit.

The kitchen of the home is separated from the rest of reception room by an island counter. - Credit: William H Brown Select

Large sliding doors from the reception room lead to the garden.

Elsewhere in the house are the two bedrooms, which both have high ceilings and exposed timbers.

One of the bedrooms of the Shipdham bungalow. - Credit: William H Brown Select

The other bedroom of the Shipdham bungalow. - Credit: William H Brown Select

The bungalow has two modern bathrooms, one with a large shower and one with a free-standing bath tub.

The bathroom with a bath in the bungalow. - Credit: William H Brown Select

The bathroom of the bungalow with a shower. - Credit: William H Brown Select

Most of the garden lies to the east of the property with a wide deck accessed from the reception room leading to a lawned garden. It is enclosed by a combination of mature hedging and fencing.

The bungalow has two large sliding doors that lead out to the deck area. - Credit: William H Brown Select

The property has expansive gardens. - Credit: William H Brown Select

The home sits in a plot of a third of an acre. - Credit: William H Brown Select

The garden also houses a useful workshop and a summerhouse.

The workshop in the garden. - Credit: William H Brown Select

PROPERTY FACTS

Cranworth Road, Shipdham

Guide Price: £560,000

William H Brown Select, 01603 221797, www.williamhbrown.co.uk