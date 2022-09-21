'One of a kind' bungalow is up for sale for £550,000
- Credit: Minors & Brady
A unique four-bed home has come up for sale in Dereham, offering what selling agents Minors & Brady describe as "one of a kind".
The property is listed for sale at a guide price of £550,000-£600,000, but it doesn't look like your average bungalow.
It features slanted, almost futuristic, roofs to maximise the space, as well as several sets of sliding doors which give easy access to the garden from each of the bedrooms.
Accommodation includes a porch, cloakroom and open-plan kitchen/diner, which is beautifully light and bright thanks to its wall-width sliding doors and two roof lights.
The kitchen itself is well-fitted with a range of base and wall units, stainless steel work surfaces and coloured glass splashbacks, plus an integrated double oven and induction hob set within the central island. There is also a built-in dishwasher, ample fitted storage space and breakfast-bar seating.
The living room is situated on a slightly lower level but is again just as light and airy. There is also a separate utility room which provides additional storage, as well as space and plumbing for further appliances.
The master bedroom is accessed from an inner hall from the kitchen/dining room. It features high vaulted ceilings with wooden beams and double-glazed windows and doors to the front, flooding the space with loads of natural light. It also comes with its own dressing room and en suite shower room.
The second bedroom is also double in size, and enjoys views over the garden, as well as access to it, plus its own en suite.
The remaining two bedrooms are served by a family bathroom and offer the potential to be reconfigured to new buyer’s needs – perhaps as a separate dining space to the main home or as a children’s playroom. There is also a separate home office.
Outside, the property is approached by a gravel driveway which leads into a parking area. The garden is comprised of low-maintenance artificial grass leading out from the kitchen/diner before stepping on to the front lawn in front of three of the bedrooms – all of which enjoy garden access.
The lawn wraps around the house to the rear, offering even further space and decking.
For more information, contact Minors & Brady.
PROPERTY FACTS
Norwich Road, Dereham
Guide price: £550,000
Minors & Brady, 01362 702993
www.minorsandbrady.co.uk
