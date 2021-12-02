Should you list your property for sale or find your dream home first?

Promotion

Every day, we are asked across our branch network whether a client should look to find their dream home first, or whether they should get their property ready for sale and list to market first. Which is right?



Well, of course no answer is right, however one of these will certainly put you in a better position financially and emotionally. There are both sides of the argument, yet Minors & Brady has over 250 years’ combined estate agency experience, and we all agree one route is far better.

The first step to house hunting stems from a why? Why are you thinking of moving? Is your home too small due to the children, or perhaps grandchildren duties will soon mean they are always over? Do you need to downsize financially to live a more comfortable life? Perhaps the kids have finally flown the nest, so you don’t need all the room or maintenance anymore? Understanding your real need to move will help you identify what change can happen to positively affect your lifestyle.



Next, you need to understand the financial aspect of your move. Get your property valued with an up-to-date, accurate valuation. Invite over an agent locally to you who understands your area and has lots of sold boards up (the big bright yellow ones).



From this, if you require a mortgage, speak to an independent mortgage broker who is whole of market, to again understand your finances. What can you afford to purchase at? What costs may you have to redeem your mortgage?

Next, speak with local agents and look online to see what properties generally come to market in the area you are looking for. Are they within the budget? Do they fit the purpose of what you are looking for? In this search, look at sold properties too, as it will give you a clear indication as to whether your suggested budget is realistic.

From here is where many people go wrong. The next best decision is to put your property onto the market, either as a low key marketing strategy or open market and to only offer the property to vetted buyers who are in a comfortable position to wait for you to find somewhere.

They are clearly informed that you must find a new home before moving, but it helps ensure you are not just rushing for any price and you can negotiate firmly as you have not yet found your dream home (albeit slightly daunting unless you trust this process).

At this point, you are not legally tied to any offer, you have not incurred any costs, and the buyers are fully aware that you must find your next home... what have you lost so far?



Once you have a buyer lined up, with a strong price agreed, you are in a fantastic position to house-hunt, find your dream home, and negotiate on the property you have found. In this heated housing market, you need to get your ‘ducks in order’, you need to ‘box clever’ and you need to put yourself in the driving seat so you have control over your move.

Christmas is looming, 2022 is almost here, and many of our clients who have intelligently trusted the process are listing their properties with us for a strategic launch day.



Even though they have not yet found their dream home, they do want to move in 2022 and they want to be first out of the running blocks to ensure they beat the rush of activity. According to Rightmove, the largest UK property portal, interest after Christmas Day goes up 231pc, as many home movers sitting at home are searching on their new iPads, laptops and other devices.



