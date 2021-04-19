£1.3m property for sale on one of most popular roads in Norwich
A spacious period house offering five bedrooms and over 4,000 sq ft of living space has come up for sale on Newmarket Road in Norwich.
The £1.3m property is described by selling agents Strutt & Parker as "an exceptional period house in a prime location," and is believed to have been built in the mid-19th century. As a result, it features a number of lovely period details, including large ceiling heights, ornate ceiling roses, cornicing in the sitting and dining rooms and eye-catching feature fireplaces.
The house is very light and airy thanks to large sash windows, which are in good condition, and a particular highlight is the spacious kitchen/breakfast room. Found at the rear of the property, it includes underfloor heating, a tiled floor and granite work surfaces as well as an AGA and a separate range oven with gas hobs.
There is also a lovely seating area, complete with book shelving, as well as access to a pantry, utility area and French doors that lead out and on to a terrace in the garden. The rear of the house is said to benefit from sunshine in the afternoon and evening and there is a walled and fenced garden, which is mainly laid to lawn.
Five bedrooms are arranged across the first and second floors of the house and the master bedroom features what Strutt & Parker describes as a "superb en suite bathroom", complete with a free-standing roll-top bath and a separate shower cubicle.
There is also a family bathroom and separate cloakroom on the second floor, as well as a useful basement.
To the front of the property there is a generous gravel driveway which provides ample off-road parking, as well as a single garage.
It is within easy walking distance of the city centre as well as good local schools and a range of amenities.
Contact Strutt & Parker for more information.
PROPERTY FACTS
Newmarket Road, Norwich
Guide price: £1,300,000
Strutt & Parker, 01603 9500079, www.struttandparker.com