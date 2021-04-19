News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
£1.3m property for sale on one of most popular roads in Norwich

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 12:36 PM April 19, 2021    Updated: 12:45 PM April 19, 2021
Photograph of a period house set back from the road with four symmetrical bay windows and a door with portico columns

This five-bedroom home on Newmarket Road has come up for sale at a guide price of £1.3m - Credit: Strutt & Parker

A spacious period house offering five bedrooms and over 4,000 sq ft of living space has come up for sale on Newmarket Road in Norwich.

The £1.3m property is described by selling agents Strutt & Parker as "an exceptional period house in a prime location," and is believed to have been built in the mid-19th century. As a result, it features a number of lovely period details, including large ceiling heights, ornate ceiling roses, cornicing in the sitting and dining rooms and eye-catching feature fireplaces.

Photograph showing inside a period-style reception room with large sash windows and feature fireplace with woodburner inset

There are three main reception rooms at the property, including this one, as well as a study and a separate kitchen/breakfast room - Credit: Strutt & Parker

Photograph showing inside a large reception room with feature fireplace, large floral rug and bright pink L-shaped sofa

One of three good-sized reception rooms at this £1.3m property for sale on Newmarket Road in Norwich - Credit: Strutt & Parker

Photograph showing side a red-painted dining room with traditional chandelier hanging over a 10 seat dining table

Inside the dining room at 83 Newmarket Road, which is on the market for £1.3m - Credit: Strutt & Parker

The house is very light and airy thanks to large sash windows, which are in good condition, and a particular highlight is the spacious kitchen/breakfast room. Found at the rear of the property, it includes underfloor heating, a tiled floor and granite work surfaces as well as an AGA and a separate range oven with gas hobs.

There is also a lovely seating area, complete with book shelving, as well as access to a pantry, utility area and French doors that lead out and on to a terrace in the garden. The rear of the house is said to benefit from sunshine in the afternoon and evening and there is a walled and fenced garden, which is mainly laid to lawn.

Photograph showing inside a light-filled kitchen/breakfast room with black Aga, curved kitchen island and sage green cabinets

The kitchen/breakfast room is spacious and light, with an Aga as well as a range oven with gas hobs - Credit: Strutt & Parker

Photograph showing a vaulted living area with a pink sofa opposite black book shelves, looking through to a kitchen

The other end of the kitchen/breakfast room, which features further space for relaxing along with book shelves, a utility space and pantry - Credit: Strutt & Parker

Photograph showing a family bathroom with white wood panelling half-way up the walls and a brightly coloured tiled shower

The main family bathroom can be found on the second floor and featured a panelled bath and separate shower with carpet and partly wood-panelled walls - Credit: Strutt & Parker

Five bedrooms are arranged across the first and second floors of the house and the master bedroom features what Strutt & Parker describes as a "superb en suite bathroom", complete with a free-standing roll-top bath and a separate shower cubicle.

There is also a family bathroom and separate cloakroom on the second floor, as well as a useful basement.

Photograph showing a large master bedroom suite with double wooden sleigh bed and a doorway leading to a bathroom

The master bedroom at the property is particularly spacious, with a feature fireplace and a private en suite bathroom - Credit: Strutt & Parker

Photograph showing a beige and sage-green bathroom with roll-top bath in the centre and a large tiled shower cubicle

The en suite bathroom to the master bedroom is particularly luxurious, with a free-standing roll-top bath, wooden floors and a separate shower cubicle - Credit: Strutt & Parker

Photograph showing rear view of a family home with lawn, curved patio terrace and trees lining a boundary

The garden is mainly laid to lawn with a patio terrace and some specimen trees - Credit: Strutt & Parker

To the front of the property there is a generous gravel driveway which provides ample off-road parking, as well as a single garage.

It is within easy walking distance of the city centre as well as good local schools and a range of amenities.

Contact Strutt & Parker for more information.

PROPERTY FACTS
Newmarket Road, Norwich
Guide price: £1,300,000
Strutt & Parker, 01603 9500079, www.struttandparker.com

