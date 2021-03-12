Stunning 'Grand Designs' home with indoor pond is for sale for £1.8m
- Credit: Sowerbys
A Grand Designs style home with its own games room and an indoor pond has come up for sale in Lyng at a guide price of £1,800,000.
Selling agents Sowerbys describe the newly-built, six-bedroom property as a "truly stunning and innovative" home, offering amazing countryside views and 12,000 sq ft of living space.
The ground floor features an open-plan living area with a kitchen as well as a separate, self-contained living room. There is also an office, utility area and access to the integral garage.
But perhaps the property's most unusual feature is its large, light-fitted garden room, right in the centre of the build. It really does bring the outside in with raised flower beds and a large, brick-built pond with working water feature.
And the luxury continues upstairs, too. The master bedroom, which is situated on the first floor, includes a walk-in dressing room plus a large en suite and access to a balcony.
There are also two additional en suite bedrooms on this floor, plus a second sitting room with adjoining balcony.
The second floor is not only home to three further bedrooms and a family bathroom but lots of leisure space, too, as it features a large games room and separate entertainment room.
PROPERTY FACTS
Rectory Road, Lyng
Guide price: £1,800,000
Sowerbys, 01603 950215, www.sowerbys.com