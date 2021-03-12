News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Lifestyle > Property

Stunning 'Grand Designs' home with indoor pond is for sale for £1.8m

Author Picture Icon

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 5:05 PM March 12, 2021   
Photograph showing a large timber clad building with in and out shingle driveway and central flower bed

A new-build home on Rectory Road, Lyng, is for sale for £1.8m - Credit: Sowerbys

A Grand Designs style home with its own games room and an indoor pond has come up for sale in Lyng at a guide price of £1,800,000.

Selling agents Sowerbys describe the newly-built, six-bedroom property as a "truly stunning and innovative" home, offering amazing countryside views and 12,000 sq ft of living space. 

Photograph showing a grand marble-effect staircase with a large open-plan living area and kitchen area in the distance

The main open-plan living area at this £1.8m property for sale in Lyng - Credit: Sowerbys

The ground floor features an open-plan living area with a kitchen as well as a separate, self-contained living room. There is also an office, utility area and access to the integral garage.

Photograph showing a bright white garden room with raised pond and waterfall-effect water feature

The garden room features a large indoor pond with electric water feature - Credit: Sowerbys

But perhaps the property's most unusual feature is its large, light-fitted garden room, right in the centre of the build. It really does bring the outside in with raised flower beds and a large, brick-built pond with working water feature.

Photograph showing a bright and light garden room with grey-brick raised planters

The garden room features a number of brick-built raised beds - Credit: Sowerbys

And the luxury continues upstairs, too. The master bedroom, which is situated on the first floor, includes a walk-in dressing room plus a large en suite and access to a balcony.

Photograph showing a large ten-seater dining table with chairs and a kitchen with a breakfast bar behind it

The dining and kitchen areas at this £1.8m property for sale in Lyng - Credit: Sowerbys

There are also two additional en suite bedrooms on this floor, plus a second sitting room with adjoining balcony.

Photograph showing a contemporary light-filled kitchen

The new, modern kitchen is fitted with a good range of appliances and is very spacious - Credit: Sowerbys

The second floor is not only home to three further bedrooms and a family bathroom but lots of leisure space, too, as it features a large games room and separate entertainment room. 

Photograph showing a large sitting room with three sofas and open bi-fold doors leading to an astro-turfed first-floor patio

There is a second sitting room on the first floor - Credit: Sowerbys

Most Read

  1. 1 Restaurant with bedrooms set to open in heart of historic town
  2. 2 Man left 'destitute' after becoming victim of delivery and banking scam
  3. 3 Norwich architect fined after bitter planning dispute over carport
  1. 4 Critical incident declared over hospital roof
  2. 5 Norwich store in jeopardy as John Lewis announces further closures
  3. 6 Shop worker died from natural causes, inquest rules
  4. 7 Power cuts for hundreds of homes as 60mph winds batter Norfolk
  5. 8 'We overpaid' - Ex-Terriers owner on Alex Pritchard regrets
  6. 9 Council's warning over city Ibiza event advert
  7. 10 Broads village housing plans approved despite flooding concerns

Contact Sowerbys for more information.

PROPERTY FACTS
Rectory Road, Lyng
Guide price: £1,800,000
Sowerbys, 01603 950215, www.sowerbys.com

Photograph showing an empty reception space with lots of large floor to ceiling windows and white panelled spotlights in the ceiling

The property offers over 12,000 sq ft of living space - Credit: Sowerbys


Hot Properties

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A sinkhole has appeared in the park on Frere Road, Norwich.

Video

Giant four-metre-deep sinkhole opens up in Norwich park

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
Deborah Richards wrote the 1993 letter found in a Norwich loft this week. She now lives in Royal Tunbridge Wells in Kent.

What happened next? Author of 1990s love letter comes forward to tell all

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon
corton woods lowestoft

Dog dies from poisoning after getting 'treats' from elderly man

Jasper King

Author Picture Icon
Toftwood Infant and Junior School in Dereham that has introduced measures including limits of parent

Education | Updated

School class bubble goes into self-isolation after one day back

Noah Vickers

Author Picture Icon