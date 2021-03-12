Published: 5:05 PM March 12, 2021

A new-build home on Rectory Road, Lyng, is for sale for £1.8m - Credit: Sowerbys

A Grand Designs style home with its own games room and an indoor pond has come up for sale in Lyng at a guide price of £1,800,000.

Selling agents Sowerbys describe the newly-built, six-bedroom property as a "truly stunning and innovative" home, offering amazing countryside views and 12,000 sq ft of living space.

The main open-plan living area at this £1.8m property for sale in Lyng - Credit: Sowerbys

The ground floor features an open-plan living area with a kitchen as well as a separate, self-contained living room. There is also an office, utility area and access to the integral garage.

The garden room features a large indoor pond with electric water feature - Credit: Sowerbys

But perhaps the property's most unusual feature is its large, light-fitted garden room, right in the centre of the build. It really does bring the outside in with raised flower beds and a large, brick-built pond with working water feature.

The garden room features a number of brick-built raised beds - Credit: Sowerbys

And the luxury continues upstairs, too. The master bedroom, which is situated on the first floor, includes a walk-in dressing room plus a large en suite and access to a balcony.

The dining and kitchen areas at this £1.8m property for sale in Lyng - Credit: Sowerbys

There are also two additional en suite bedrooms on this floor, plus a second sitting room with adjoining balcony.

The new, modern kitchen is fitted with a good range of appliances and is very spacious - Credit: Sowerbys

The second floor is not only home to three further bedrooms and a family bathroom but lots of leisure space, too, as it features a large games room and separate entertainment room.

There is a second sitting room on the first floor - Credit: Sowerbys

PROPERTY FACTS

Rectory Road, Lyng

Guide price: £1,800,000

Sowerbys, 01603 950215, www.sowerbys.com

The property offers over 12,000 sq ft of living space - Credit: Sowerbys



