Huge village home with indoor swimming pool for sale for £1.2m

Published: 3:30 PM September 16, 2021

This five-bed property in Necton near Swaffham in Norfolk is for sale - Credit: William H Brown Select

A huge five-bedroom home with an acre of grounds and an indoor pool has come up for sale in Necton near Swaffham in Norfolk for £1.2m.

Selling agents William H Brown Select describe this five-bedroom detached property as “impressive”, and say it offers around 5,800 sq ft of living space in an almost one-acre plot.



Highlights include a spacious sitting room with French doors to the garden as well as a music room, formal dining room and a games room – which even comes with a snooker table and could be included in the sale.

Inside the kitchen - Credit: William H Brown Select

Inside the games room - Credit: William H Brown Select

Inside the dining room - Credit: William H Brown Select

Inside the garden room, which offers lovely garden views - Credit: William H Brown Select

The stylish kitchen offers garden views and is well-fitted, featuring a good range of wall and base units, granite work surfaces and a twin-bowl Butler sink.



It also has a faux-fireplace for a range cooker and further space and plumbing for a dishwasher.



But perhaps one of the most enticing elements of the whole property is its built-in leisure facilities, which include an indoor swimming pool and space for a personal gym.



The swimming pool complex has vaulted ceilings and garden views and is accessed from the sitting room.

The swimming pool complex features a sauna - Credit: William H Brown Select

The indoor pool - Credit: William H Brown Select

It includes a shower, sauna, changing room and cloakroom, as well as the pool itself which extends to 35x16 ft in length and has a depth of 6ft.



Above the pool, upstairs, you will find the gym, which features attractive tiled flooring, fitted wardrobes and a glazed door opening to a balcony overlooking the water.



There are five bedrooms, including three en suites, and the master bedroom also benefits from its own private dressing room.

Inside one of the bedrooms - Credit: William H Brown Select

Inside one of the bedrooms - Credit: William H Brown Select

The sun terrace - Credit: William H Brown Select

The property is set behind electric gates and a sweeping drive - Credit: William H Brown Select

A family bathroom with a bath and separate shower completes the first floor.



Outside, the property is approached through electric gates and a sweeping gravel driveway, which provides plenty of off-road parking.



There are extensive lawns on either side and the rear garden, also laid to lawn, features well-stocked borders and beds.



The gorgeous sun terrace is a great spot for al fresco dining or outdoor entertaining and can be accessed from the four rooms at the rear of the property.



There is also a large pond, courtyard, vegetable patch and summerhouse.

Contact William H Brown Select for more information. Online viewings are available.

PROPERTY FACTS

Bells Meadow, Necton

Price: £1,200,000

William H Brown Select, 01603 950112, www.williamhbrown.co.uk

Would you like to stay up to date with the latest property news in your area? Sign up to our Eastern Daily Press newsletter for our pick of the best local property stories.