Huge village home with indoor swimming pool for sale for £1.2m

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 3:30 PM September 16, 2021   
Huge five-bed property overlooking acre garden is for sale in Necton near Swaffham in Norfolk

This five-bed property in Necton near Swaffham in Norfolk is for sale - Credit: William H Brown Select

A huge five-bedroom home with an acre of grounds and an indoor pool has come up for sale in Necton near Swaffham in Norfolk for £1.2m.

Selling agents William H Brown Select describe this five-bedroom detached property as “impressive”, and say it offers around 5,800 sq ft of living space in an almost one-acre plot.

Highlights include a spacious sitting room with French doors to the garden as well as a music room, formal dining room and a games room – which even comes with a snooker table and could be included in the sale.

Large kitchen with range cooker and teal cabinets in five-bed house for sale in Necton, Norfolk

Inside the kitchen - Credit: William H Brown Select

Large games room with snooker table in five-bed luxury home for sale in Necton, Norfolk

Inside the games room - Credit: William H Brown Select

Large dining room with feature fireplace in a five-bed home for sale in Necton near Swaffham in Norfolk

Inside the dining room - Credit: William H Brown Select

Garden room with huge arched window overlooking the garden at a property for sale in Necton near Swaffham, Norfolk

Inside the garden room, which offers lovely garden views - Credit: William H Brown Select

The stylish kitchen offers garden views and is well-fitted, featuring a good range of wall and base units, granite work surfaces and a twin-bowl Butler sink. 

It also has a faux-fireplace for a range cooker and further space and plumbing for a dishwasher.

But perhaps one of the most enticing elements of the whole property is its built-in leisure facilities, which include an indoor swimming pool and space for a personal gym.

The swimming pool complex has vaulted ceilings and garden views and is accessed from the sitting room. 

Sauna in indoor swimming pool complex at this luxury five-bed home for sale in Necton near Swaffham in Norfolk

The swimming pool complex features a sauna - Credit: William H Brown Select

Indoor swimming pool in a white modern building which is for sale as part of a family home in Necton, Swaffham

The indoor pool - Credit: William H Brown Select

It includes a shower, sauna, changing room and cloakroom, as well as the pool itself which extends to 35x16 ft in length and has a depth of 6ft. 

Above the pool, upstairs, you will find the gym, which features attractive tiled flooring, fitted wardrobes and a glazed door opening to a balcony overlooking the water.

There are five bedrooms, including three en suites, and the master bedroom also benefits from its own private dressing room.

Large double bedroom in this huge family home for sale in Necton near Swaffham in Norfolk

Inside one of the bedrooms - Credit: William H Brown Select

Huge double bedroom with sloping ceilings in this five-bed house for sale in Necton near Swaffham, Norfolk

Inside one of the bedrooms - Credit: William H Brown Select

Pretty patio terrace with outdoor furniture at this one-acre plot for sale in Necton, near Swaffham in Norfolk

The sun terrace - Credit: William H Brown Select

Brick wall with electric gates leading to a gravel drive to a £1.2m property for sale in Necton, Swaffham

The property is set behind electric gates and a sweeping drive - Credit: William H Brown Select

A family bathroom with a bath and separate shower completes the first floor.

Outside, the property is approached through electric gates and a sweeping gravel driveway, which provides plenty of off-road parking.

There are extensive lawns on either side and the rear garden, also laid to lawn, features well-stocked borders and beds.

The gorgeous sun terrace is a great spot for al fresco dining or outdoor entertaining and can be accessed from the four rooms at the rear of the property.

There is also a large pond, courtyard, vegetable patch and summerhouse.

Contact William H Brown Select for more information. Online viewings are available.

PROPERTY FACTS
Bells Meadow, Necton
Price: £1,200,000
William H Brown Select, 01603 950112, www.williamhbrown.co.uk

